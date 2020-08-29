LFS to provide CARES Act funds to help Nebraskans

“You’re going to be speaking to someone directly who can help walk you through the process and even fill out the form for you if you don’t have access to the technology to do it yourself,” Brodkey told the Fremont Tribune.

Non-English speakers also can gain assistance in applying.

“We at LFS have Global Language Solutions and it’s a team of translators and interpreters who speak every language that’s represented in Nebraska populations,” Brodkey said.

Brodkey knows access to funding is critical.

“So many people in Nebraska have been impacted by COVID and especially hit have been the populations and the people in our communities who are the most vulnerable and least set to weather a crisis like a global pandemic,” Brodkey said. “So the CARES Act response and recovery funds allow LFS to serve individuals and families whose lives have been directly or indirectly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Stacy Martin, LFS president and CEO, encourages people with questions to reach out to LFS.

“Do not let technology be a barrier,” Martin said. “There is no wrong door when it comes to asking for assistance from Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska.”