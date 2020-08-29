LFS to provide CARES Act funds to help Nebraskans

Sharon Brodkey knows Nebraskans are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But she has some good news for people in Fremont and across the state.
Lutheran Family Services is working with the State of Nebraska to help distribute much-needed CARES assistance.
The CARES Act Response and Recovery funds will allow LFS to serve individuals and families whose lives have been directly or indirectly affected by the COVID 19 pandemic.
Funds can help in various ways, such as overdue rent or mortgage payments, basic needs, and assistance with gaining access to online platforms for school or telehealth.
“If people have needs beyond the scope of this particular CARES act fund, they should still call Lutheran Family Services and get help,” said Brodkey, an LFS spokesperson. “If we can’t provide the direct assistance ourselves, we will make sure to get them to the right entity to help.”
LFS estimates it will assist at least 2,500 Nebraskans through CARES Act funds.
CARES Act funds may be used to cover:
- Rent/mortgage to help cover overdue rent or mortgage to avoid eviction or foreclosure.
- Basic Needs care packages for up to two months, including utility costs to prevent shutoffs, and basic need items that may include groceries, formula, diapers, personal hygiene, and household cleansers.
- Cell phones with one month of data already loaded.
- Additional months of cell phone refills.
- Tablets (one per household) to be used to access needed telehealth services and for school-aged youth to access online school platforms.
CARES funding will be used to assist people facing the following situations:
- Loss of employment due to changes in the workplace because of COVID 19.
- Loss of income due to illness-specific to COVID 19, of either self or a family member.
- Loss of income due to a loss or reduction in unemployment benefits.
And lack of income for one of the following reasons:
- Inability to stay current with rent or mortgage payment causing a risk of eviction or homelessness.
- Inability to stay current paying utility bills causing risk of shut off.
- Inability to access necessary resources such as telehealth for medical or behavioral health due to lack of technology – either smartphone or tablet.
- Inability of adults or children to receive online education or training due to lack of technology.
- Inability to maintain enough food or necessities for the individual or family.
- Requiring short-term financial assistance.
- Lacking essential items (food, clothing, shelter).
- Having experienced COVID-19 related unemployment.
- Are experiencing poverty.
- Are facing mental health or substance abuse issues.
- Are experiencing language barriers.
- Are isolated and/or have limited access to services in remote areas of the state.
Those wishing to apply for assistance may visit: https://www.lfsneb.org/CARESFund. The site has an application. Those wanting more information may visit the site or call 1-833-566-0766.
“You’re going to be speaking to someone directly who can help walk you through the process and even fill out the form for you if you don’t have access to the technology to do it yourself,” Brodkey told the Fremont Tribune.
Non-English speakers also can gain assistance in applying.
“We at LFS have Global Language Solutions and it’s a team of translators and interpreters who speak every language that’s represented in Nebraska populations,” Brodkey said.
Brodkey knows access to funding is critical.
“So many people in Nebraska have been impacted by COVID and especially hit have been the populations and the people in our communities who are the most vulnerable and least set to weather a crisis like a global pandemic,” Brodkey said. “So the CARES Act response and recovery funds allow LFS to serve individuals and families whose lives have been directly or indirectly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Stacy Martin, LFS president and CEO, encourages people with questions to reach out to LFS.
“Do not let technology be a barrier,” Martin said. “There is no wrong door when it comes to asking for assistance from Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska.”
Martin expressed appreciation for the State of Nebraska.
“While LFS has worked to continue its pre-pandemic services and stepped up its services in response to COVID-19, this partnership with the State of Nebraska allows LFS to reach out to many more people in need,” Martin said. “We are always pleased to partner with the State as it endeavors to make Nebraska the best place for everyone, but we are most pleased to partner in this urgently-needed way.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.