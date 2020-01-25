The Keene Memorial Library board wants more time to consider its role.
At issue are conflicting sections of the Fremont City Code about whether the board actually can hire library staff or merely serve as advisers to the mayor and city council.
The library board voted Thursday night to ask the Fremont City Council to continue discussion regarding Article 7 of the city code. Board members want more time to ponder their recommendation.
In 1999, the city council adopted an ordinance giving the library board authority to appoint a librarian and all other employees.
But the city changed the code in 2010, modifying the board to an advisory board, city attorney Timothy Buckley stated in a legal memorandum in November 2019.
In 2013, the municipal code was overhauled. It again described the library board as advisory and repealed ordinances in conflict with that, said Buckley, an attorney with Adams & Sullivan Attorneys at Law in Papillion.
In December, Buckley recommended removing a sentence in Article 7, which he said should have been removed when the ordinance was amended in 2010.
Article 7 states that the board has the power and authority to appoint the library director and hire other such employees as it deemed necessary.
Since 2017, the library board has been working on proposed editing of Article 7, which hasn’t been updated for years and still lists the board as having authority over the library, along with a reading room, art gallery and museum.
Despite what’s now stated in Article 7, it’s the city attorney’s opinion that the library board doesn’t have the authority to hire or fire anyone, said Molly Miller, an attorney with Adams & Sullivan.
Concern over a lack of authority was seen last fall when the board learned the library might not be allowed to hire a full-time information technology specialist after an employee fulfilling the IT role resigned to pursue other opportunities.
Tina Walker, library executive director, told the board that Fremont Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said he wanted to have city staff perform IT duties. Wimer told the Tribune he was looking at ways to help the city run more efficiently.
Walker told the board about the importance of a full-time, in-house IT specialist at the library.
Local residents expressed the need for that full-time, in-house position in a public comment portion of a city council meeting in October.
The city council approved a motion to allow the library to keep a full-time IT specialist.
In November, the city council discussed the library board’s authority. Buckley introduced an ordinance clarifying the library board’s role as an advisory board.
At that same meeting, Councilmember Brad Yerger submitted a revised version of Article 7 which would give the library board the power and authority “to select and appoint a suitable library director and library staff as they may deem necessary, fix the compensation of said appointees and remove such appointees at the pleasure of the board….”
Yerger said he’d seen a flawed logic or misguided motives for changing the library board to make it purely an advisory board as reported in the Tribune in November 2019. Yerger said other cities’ public libraries have been granted authority beyond normal boards.
At the library board meeting, Walker said she recommends supporting Councilman Yerger’s changes and his edits. She said the library staff also supports these changes.
Jirsak understood Walker’s comments as meaning she wanted the board to recommend merging Yerger’s edits and changes the library board has made to clean up outdated information in Article 7.
Miller pointed out a portion of Yerger’s edit which states that the board could remove appointees (a library director or staff) at its pleasure.
“I think that would be problematic,” Miller said, adding that city employees are afforded due process which is a Constitutional right.
Those reading Yerger’s edits had different interpretations.
Wimer said if the board again had the authority — instead of solely functioning as an advisory board—the city would set the budget and provide it with a certain amount of funds. The board would become an island of itself and take on all the responsibility for hiring and firing of all library employees, all the human resources and information technology involved.
And the city’s human resources department would not have anything to do with it.
“That’s not the intent of his ordinance,” Walker said. “I spoke with Councilman Yerger. We’re not looking to bring the finance back to the board.”
“But that’s the question that has to be considered in this — is that you’re starting down that path of being a fully hiring-firing (board),” Miller said. “I don’t think all that encompasses has been considered and I think that’s something that needs to be discussed if you want to go down that road.”
Library board member, the Rev. Earl Underwood, said if he hired a staff person in a church, he wouldn’t serve in a human resources capacity. He wouldn’t fill out tax forms or complete other accounting functions.
Underwood said he was under the impression that the board would have the right to hire staff, but the city would retain human resources oversight and setting aside funds for each position.
Miller said that needed to be clarified, because the current language has a potential interpretation that the board would have all that responsibility.
“I don’t read it that way,” Walker said, adding that the city still would have to do background checks and complete other tasks.
Wimer again disagreed.
Walker also said there are issues not being resolved “because nobody knows who’s supposed to have the authority to do it” and according to the board’s bylaws from 2012, she’s supposed to be in charge of all hiring and firing. She said the library has been without an IT person for months.
Wimer told board members to remember that the decision the board makes will affect people who come after them.
“What you need to remember is I’m not going to be here someday,” Wimer said. “Tina’s not going to be here someday. This is for long term. The decision you make will affect those after you, after me, after Tina. You need to make it on a decision, ‘What is best for the library board? Not for individuals. Not for the times that we’re in. Do it for posterity for what’s coming up in the future.”
Underwood, however, foresees a different circumstance. He posed a hypothetical situation where the library wants to hire someone for a budgeted position — such as a genealogy director — but the city won’t allow it.
Wimer countered with a different analogy. What if the next library director wants to have 12 or 50 library assistants?
“So where will the funds come from?” Jirsak asked.
Wimer said they’d run over budget.
“The budget has to be approved by city council,” Walker pointed out.
“And budgets are overrun every year,” Wimer said.
“Not in this building,” Walker noted.
Wimer noted that people in positions of authority now won’t be here forever and talked about a need for checks and balances.
“Think about what is going to happen in the future and the power that you’re giving one individual versus a group of elected officials,” Wimer said.
Walker said the city council isn’t standing in the way.
“The city council basically approves everything we send before them,” Walker said. “The problem lies at the administration level of the city.”
Underwood made a motion and cast the lone “yes” vote to reject Ordinance 5518 presented by Buckley. Jirsak and library board members Tom Adamson and Shari Kment all abstained and the motion failed to carry.
The board voted to ask the city council to continue the Article 7 item.
In other business, the library board voted to accept the resignation of member Mandy Ostdiek and voted to recommend the appointment of Susan Allen to the board.
The Knapp family also left $196,000 to the city for the library. The board voted to recommend that the funds would go to the library expansion project.
The board also voted to change its meeting time to 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month that it meets.