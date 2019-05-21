Updating information in the city’s code was among topics discussed during the Keene Memorial Library’s advisory board meeting.
In April, Library Director Tina Walker talked about outdated information about the library in Article 7 of the City of Fremont’s Municipal Code.
Members discussed the code again during their meeting on Monday afternoon.
Walker has given copies of Article 7 to advisory board members to see what editing they would recommend. The library director pointed out various instances where editing is needed.
For instance, the data — written many years ago — states that the city manages the library, reading room, art gallery and museum.
The city doesn’t manage an art gallery, reading room or museum. Article 7 also refers to the library by different names. She will change everything to say Keene Memorial Library.
Walker pointed out a section which talks about the city levying a tax each year for the purpose of defraying the cost of the management, purchases, improvements and maintenance of the library.
The data goes on to state that: “The revenue from said tax shall be known as the Library Fund and shall include all gifts, grants, deeds of conveyance, bequests, or other valuable income-producing personal property and real estate from any source for the purpose of endowing the City Library.”
Walker plans to go over this with Jody Sanders, director of finance for the city.
Article 7 also states that the board shall have the power and authority to appoint the librarian and to hire other such employees as they may deem necessary. Board chairman Larry Jirsak said that might have been the case when the board had a different status, but when it comes to the hiring a library director that it is done in concert with the city. Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer noted that this was written long ago and like other information in Article 7 is outdated.
Walker said she’ll check with the other boards of the other libraries and see if they’re an advisory board versus a governing board and what their power is for hiring and bring those findings back to the local board.
Regarding other information in Article 7, Walker pointed out that the annual report has been moved from February to April, which needs to be reflected in this part of the code as well.
Once all the appropriate edits are made it will be presented to the Fremont City Council as an ordinance.
Also in April, advisory board members were given copies of the library’s updated policy handbook. Walker asked members to go through the book to see if they had questions or editing suggestions.
Walker will go through the board members’ copies and integrate their edits into the main copy. The redrafted policy will be brought to the next meeting so the board can vote on it.
Any editing or changes will need to be made before Walker takes the document to the city’s legal department.