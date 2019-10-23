Board members had questions and concerns when told Keene Memorial Library might not get a new full-time information technology specialist.
On Monday afternoon, Library Executive Director Tina Walker told members of the library advisory committee that Fremont Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said he wants to have city staff perform IT duties.
Wimer told the Tribune on Tuesday morning that Walker’s previous IT employee said he only did IT work half of the time and the other half was “doing library stuff.” Wimer said it would make sense to have city IT personnel cover library needs and to hire someone else part time to do other library duties.
Walker disagrees.
She told the committee about the importance of a full-time in-house IT specialist at the library — pointing out the myriad of duties that person performs.
Wimer said he is looking at ways to make the city run more efficiently, adding that he’s still open for discussion.
“It’s not in stone yet,” Wimer said. “It’s not something that for sure is going to happen, but I’m looking at that and I want to make the proper decision, not only for the library, but for the city and to make things more efficient.”
During the library meeting, Ward 2 Fremont City Council member Susan Jacobus said she’d add the IT specialist position issue to the agenda for the council’s Oct. 29 meeting.
Walker announced earlier this month that IT specialist Kelly Olson, who’d served the library for nine years, was leaving to expand his education and experience in the IT field.
Walker told the board she learned Monday morning that Wimer wants to have city personnel assume IT duties for the library.
Other related duties would be divided among library staff.
“He wants to take our full-time IT person out of the library,” Walker said. “I explained why that’s not feasible, that we worked very hard to get this position created for the library and get it into place and it’s working.”
Walker said the library’s IT specialist handles issues such as the computer network, servers and the internet with the city.
But most of the IT specialist’s work involves in-house library technology such as helping patrons with electronic devices designed for reading books, iPhones, 3-D printers, copy machines, scanners, eBooks, Jetpacks (which connect people with different electronic devices) and other items.
Walker said she provided a list of 35 IT-related, library-specific duties that Olson had been doing.
“I’m absolutely dead-set against this,” Walker said of reducing the job to part-time status. “I asked how he (Wimer) had the authority to strip a position that was approved by city council. He says he can do it as an administrative act.”
Walker told committee members that the Fremont City Council had approved the full-time IT specialist position in 2017.
She also said Nicholas Brand, director of information systems for the city, repeatedly told her his staff would handle network and staff issues, but not patron-related ones.
“We never discussed that part,” Wimer said regarding that comment. “We’re going to do what we have to do to make sure the library needs are met.”
He also questioned if an IT specialist should be the first resort or last resort when a library need arises.
“If someone who works at the library can show a person how to hook up to the printer, that would be more efficient than using an IT person to show them how to do that,” Wimer said. “It would be more efficient if a library person knew how to do some of those simple things versus calling up IT and saying, ‘I need you to come over here and show this person how the printer works.’”
Walker told the board the library is in the midst of an expansion project, which is reliant on a full-time IT staffer who can provide classes and research.
She said she can’t apply for a grant for a Makerspace (a space for learning and exploration) if the position isn’t filled.
Walker said Wimer made a comment about reducing services to patrons if someone isn’t available and she said that’s terrible customer service.
“Libraries are here to provide access and knowledge to people. That’s our job,” Walker said.
Board member Earl Underwood, president of the Eastern Nebraska Genealogical Society, said when he brings a program into the library auditorium, he needs help to make sure the overhead projector works and laptop computers interface.
He wondered how that could be accomplished without an IT specialist and said city IT personnel wouldn’t have time to complete such tasks.
Underwood noted something else:
“There are IT items which are too sophisticated for any person that’s working on (library) staff,” he said.
Underwood also said much discussion in seminars he’s attended has centered on the importance of libraries having good IT staffers.
“Now, we’re talking about not having an IT person? That doesn’t make any sense at all,” Underwood said.
Board member Tom Anderson, who teaches at Metropolitan Community College, also expressed concern.
“I would assume in many — if not most — cases the customer that needs the IT assistance is not the most sophisticated IT person and if we cut back on that, what kind of message are we sending to the public?”
Jacobus, who said she’s in her 60s and described herself as “technology handicapped,” noted the problem older patrons can have in dealing with technology. Jacobus said she couldn’t imagine someone in that situation not getting help at the library.
“I didn’t grow up with this technology, but I need help with this technology,” Jacobus said.
Walker talked about the issue of having library staff who are making $9 and $10 an hour assuming an IT specialist’s duties as well.
“If that’s the case, then the other employees should get a raise, because they’re getting more responsibility,” said committee member Shari Kment.
Jacobus asked if Walker had ever been over the budget since she became the library director.
“No, we’ve been under budget every year,” Walker said.
Jacobus asked if the library was running at full staff.
Besides Olson’s position, the library is short two part-time staffers, Walker said.
“How is that affecting your hours of operation? Because you’re open more than 8:30 to 4:30,” Jacobus said.
Walker said the library is open 64 hours a week, 360 days a year.
The city’s website lists library hours as: 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday.
“Because of those expanded hours that you have, because of the services everybody is used to having now, because this has become the heartbeat of the city, where are you going to start cutting?” Jacobus said.
Walker said overtime has been granted for a couple of events and two programs had to be canceled. She believes they were related to IT, because no one was available to do it.
Wimer said he’s looking at all aspects of the library’s IT position and determining if things can be made better.
“We do this routinely. It’s not just the library. We’ve done this routinely throughout our history,” he said. “I realize change is difficult and I wanted to have a discussion with her (Walker) so she had input into the decision-making process, but certainly efficiency and trying to make things run smoother is the ultimate goal of the city.”