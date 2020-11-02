Library director resigns citing "unbearable working environment"

In a letter to the City of Fremont dated Oct. 28, 2020, Tina Walker resigned as director of Keene Memorial Library on the advice of medical doctors and counselors.

Walker describes in the letter that the working environment under Mayor Scott Getzschman, City Administrator Brian Newton and Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer was, "unbearable" and caused her physical and mental health to be compromised.

Walker's lawyer, Jennifer Turco Meyer, verified the letter.

Walker was hired as library director in July of 2016.

In April of 2018, Walker filed a charge of discrimination with the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission in which she claimed gender discrimination and retaliation.

She filed a lawsuit in August of 2019 against the City of Fremont, Newton, Getzschman, Wimer as well as 10 unknown individuals or entities. That lawsuit alleged six counts against the defendants, including sex discrimination, retaliation, violations of the Equal Pay Act, violation of the First Amendment, violation of the Nebraska Constitution, and wrongful termination in violation of Nebraska public policy.

This August, Walker filed an amended lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the city, Getzschman, Newton and Wimer. In the lawsuit, which is ongoing, she claims two counts of sex discrimination, two counts of retaliation, a violation of the Equal Pay Act, violation of the First Amendment, two counts of disability discrimination, two counts disability retaliation, one count whistleblower retaliation, and violations of the Family Medical Leave Act.

