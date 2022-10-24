Local candidates to speak at WinItBack Patriots meeting

WinItBack Patriots will have a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Anyone wishing to purchase a drink at Milady needs to arrive earlier in order to be served before they close at 6 p.m.

Local candidates for various offices are invited to come tell a little about themselves and the positions they hope to be elected to on Nov. 8. There will be some time allowed for questions and interactions between the audience and candidates.

Everyone is invited. This will be an opportunity to become more informed as to candidate values and visions for their respective office desired.

For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.