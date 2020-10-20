Local event offers Federal Eviction Moratorium information to landlords

Landlords can learn more about the Federal Eviction Moratorium at a lunch and learn on Friday.
The Fremont Area COVID-19 Response Task Force is hosting the free event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Christensen Field in Fremont. Masks are encouraged and social distancing protocols will be in place. The Fremont Area Community Foundation is providing the lunch.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 402-721-4252 or online at www.facfoundation.org/LandlordLunch&Learn.html.
On Sept. 4, the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an order halting residential evictions for nonpayment of rent if certain conditions are met.
The order is effective through Dec. 31, 2020.
Spencer Wilson, a partner in the Yost Law Firm, will share an overview of the moratorium and answer questions during the lunch event.
Landlords can learn about community resources available, which they can pass along to tenants, who are having trouble paying rent and making ends meet. Representatives of several area nonprofits will be able to talk about these resources.
A representative also will share information about other landlord assistance programs.
The CDC and Department of Health and Human Services ordered the temporary residential eviction moratorium to help further the spread of COVID-19.
People who become homeless are more at risk for exposure to the virus and for exposing others and it’s far safer from a public health standpoint to keep people in their homes, said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director.
“There are a number of folks, who because of the pandemic, have been furloughed from their jobs or had their work hours cut and they’re struggling financially to make ends meet,” Diers said.
Support Local Journalism
The task force believes it’s important to educate the community about the Federal Eviction Moratorium and how it’s designed to work.
Most importantly, it seeks to make sure the public understands where state and local resources are available to help people struggling due to the impacts of COVID-19, she said.
An informational flyer about the moratorium is set to be distributed soon through the Fremont Department of Utilities billing statements to every utilities customer in Fremont. Flyers will be translated into Spanish.
The Federal Eviction Moratorium order doesn’t relieve any individual of any obligation to pay rent, make a housing payment, or comply with any other obligation that the individual may have under a tenancy, lease or similar contract.
It doesn’t prevent the charging or collecting of fees, penalties, or interest due to failure to pay rent or a housing payment on a timely basis, under the terms of any applicable contract.
To qualify for assistance, individuals must:
- Have been making their best effort to make partial rent payments as close to the full amount.
- Have made “best efforts” to obtain rental assistance.
- Not expect to earn more than $99,000 in 2020.
- Have experienced a loss of income due to reduced work hours or a layoff.
- Are in a situation where being evicted would cause them to become homeless.
Those who qualify need to provide a copy of a declaration form, verifying that they meet the qualifications to their landlord.
To get a copy of the declaration, contact: Fremont Area United Way at 402-721-4157 or Care Corps’ LifeHouse at 402-721-3125 or Legal Aid of Nebraska at 402-348-1069.
Agencies available to help those who need assistance to pay rent are:
- Lutheran Family Services, 402-941-0075.
- Care Corps’ LifeHouse, 402-721-3125.
- Salvation Army, 402-721-0930.
- Dodge County HeadStart, 402-721-9022.
- Nebraska Housing Developers Association, 402-435-0315, ext. 2.
More information about the Eviction Moratorium is available at: Care Corps LifeHouse; Legal Aid of Nebraska and Nebraska Appleseed, 402-438-8853.
The flyers state that renters must pay their rent during the moratorium, but those unable to pay need to work with their landlords on a plan to pay based on the tenants’ specific circumstances. Flyers also state that landlords can increase monthly rent amounts or assign late fees.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.