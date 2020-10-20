Local event offers Federal Eviction Moratorium information to landlords

The CDC and Department of Health and Human Services ordered the temporary residential eviction moratorium to help further the spread of COVID-19.

People who become homeless are more at risk for exposure to the virus and for exposing others and it’s far safer from a public health standpoint to keep people in their homes, said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director.

“There are a number of folks, who because of the pandemic, have been furloughed from their jobs or had their work hours cut and they’re struggling financially to make ends meet,” Diers said.

The task force believes it’s important to educate the community about the Federal Eviction Moratorium and how it’s designed to work.

Most importantly, it seeks to make sure the public understands where state and local resources are available to help people struggling due to the impacts of COVID-19, she said.

An informational flyer about the moratorium is set to be distributed soon through the Fremont Department of Utilities billing statements to every utilities customer in Fremont. Flyers will be translated into Spanish.