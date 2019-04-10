The Fremont City Council voted to join forces with Dodge County, Inglewood, and the Lower Platte River North Natural Resources District to address flooding and water management with the creation of a new Joint Water Management Board.
The council unanimously voted to enter into an Interlocal Cooperation Act with the three other entities to create the new board—which would include two members of each governing body—to identify water management vulnerabilities, prioritize solutions, and make recommendations on water management solutions throughout the area.
While the idea to create such a board has circulated between local governing bodies for decades, City Administrator Brian Newton said recent talks about the proposed Joint Water Management Board heated up in 2016 after heavy rains flooded streets in Fremont.
“This conversation really started a couple of years ago particularly after we had that huge deluge of rain and were battling a lot of surface water drainage,” he said. “Little did we know that we would be coming before you right after this flood—but it seems particularly relevant tonight that we set this up.”
If also approved by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Inglewood Village Board, and LPNNRD Board, the Joint Water Management Advisory Board would consist of two members from each governing body.
Each governing body would approve all joint water management project contracts and costs before the costs would be apportioned to each body.
“Any action, any cost would always come back to each governing body,” Newton said. “This is basically a committee that would meet to spearhead whatever activities and processes we are going to conduct to start working on some of these drainage issues around Fremont and Dodge County.”
Newton added that in addition to Dodge County, Inglewood and the LPNNRD the agreement could potentially be amended to also include the North Bend at some point in the future.
“We may actually come back and amend this and invite the city of North Bend to come into this since they have serious flooding issues over there as well,” he said.
The currently proposed agreement would also remain in effect until the end of 2025, but any participating government body could terminate its participation in the agreement with a 30-day notice.
While the board would certainly address issues related to the recent historic floods throughout the county and beyond—it would also seek to address drainage ditches east of Fremont which have caused issues for years.
According to Mayor Scott Getzschman, he has received multiple requests from area farmers who have shown interest in being involved with the board to try and address drainage ditch cleanup issues and area water management as a whole.
“We have multiple farmers that have requested this group and once the group is put into place then we can actually begin to bring those folks in because they see the value of it as well,” he said. “There seems to be some response and thought process that the farmers would be willing to help to make this a public and private venture to try and clean up these ditches that are so full east of Fremont.”
The council agreed with the assessments from Getzschman and Newton, as the resolution entering the City of Fremont into the interlocal agreement was passed 7-0.
“I think this is a long time coming, and I think it’s going to be a benefit to everybody,” Council President Susan Jacobus said.