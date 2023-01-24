Local Republicans attend Nebraska Republican Party's State Central Committee meeting

The Nebraska Republican Party held a meeting of its State Central Committee on Jan. 21 in Elkhorn. The Nebraska GOP State Central Committee has over 150 members from 51 equally populated districts throughout the state.

Local representatives to the SCC are Scott Eveland and Elaine and John Grothusen; as well as Paul Ehrenberger and Lynne Dvorak from Colfax County; Joe Gobel from Burt County; and Cindy Miller and John Orr from Washington County.

Nebraska GOP State Chair Eric Underwood of Lincoln conducted the meeting. The body approved Underwood’s appointments to the executive committee. Also approved were the treasurer’s report and the budget.

The political plan was discussed and members were encouraged to contact state senators regarding many issues and to thank them for some favorable changes in the Legislature’s committee chairs and members.

Several proposed resolutions and amendments to the NeGOP constitution were discussed and approved.

The body unanimously voted to censure members of the U.S. Congress and U.S. Senate who recently voted to pass the omnibus spending bill which has 4,155 pages authorizing $1.7 trillion in spending.

The next GOP State Central Committee meeting will be in March in Gering. Officers will be elected for re-elected.

On a Dodge County level, a gathering will be held Monday, Jan. 30, at the LA Fire Proof Door Company, in downtown Fremont.

A social will begin at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., a presentation will begin by Advocate for Tax Change’s Mark Bonkiewicz. He will be explain the proposed consumption tax which could replace the current property, income and corporate taxes. This meeting is not just for Republicans; all interested in tax policy change are welcome.

For more information, contact Meg Kallina, NEGOP communications director, at communications@ne.gop or 402-594-9555 (cell); Dodge County Chair Scott Eveland, scottheveland@hotmail.com, 2072 County Road 14 Blvd., Ames, NE 68621, 402-720-1007; Elaine and John Grothusen, elaine@johngrothusen.com, john@johngrothusen.com, home and offices – 1452 N. Park Ave., Fremont, 402-721-2603 (land line), text and cell phones – Elaine, 402-594-1867, John, 402-594-1866.