Mark Legband announces he will not run for reelection to Fremont City Council

Fremont City Councilmember Mark Legband will not run for reelection to Ward 1 this November.

“I’ve spent eight years of my life working as hard as I can and working for the people of Fremont,” he said. “And I just decided it was time to step aside maybe, let somebody else come in and keep working on growing Fremont together.”

Legband, who was first elected to the city council in 2014, will serve the rest of his term to the end of 2022.

“Councilman Mark Legband is a dedicated and hard working representative of Fremont Ward 1 and he will be sorely missed,” Mayor Joey Spellerberg said. “I look forward to working with him as council president as he finishes out his term.”

During the 2014 election, Legband beat Gregory Smith with 65.54% of the vote. He ran unopposed for the seat in 2018.

“I just had people coming to me and asking if I’d be interested,” he said. “I’m very proud of Fremont. It’s been my home community my whole life, and I just decided that it was time to get involved in city government.”

Shortly before running for the council, Legband retired from teaching after 32 years as a physical education teacher. Last November, he also retired as a referee, with a 32-year career in the field as well.

“Years and years ago I wanted to help grow Fremont, and I think we’ve done that,” he said. “I think we’ve helped it grow in the right way, and I’m very happy with the direction that Fremont is going right now.”

One of Legband’s proudest moments as a councilmember was during the flood of March 2019, when he said the city showed teamwork and resilience.

“The whole business community, everyone coming together and helping others and helping Fremont get through the flooding situation, that was really something to behold as a councilmember, to watch how Fremont all worked together,” he said.

However, Legband said he found comments he read on social media about him during his term to be “discouraging.”

“It’s just too bad that people get on there and spread misinformation,” he said. “Some people that don’t know you, don’t know anything about you try to attack your character, and that’s very disheartening to me.”

In April 2021, a petition to recall Legband was filed by Fremont resident Rachel Tuff, but failed two months later. The petition alleged “disrespectful” conduct to other councilmembers, which Legband denied.

“But by and large, I think for the most part, [my experience] has been very positive, and the support I’ve gotten from the whole community has been just amazing,” he said.

Although he said he’s supportive of Spellerberg’s direction for the city, Legband said he ultimately had to pause and think about his future in government.

“I thought long and hard about it, but I just decided eight years is enough and it’s time to let someone else try and finish up the work we’ve been doing and keep moving Fremont forward,” he said.

Now retired from officiating and from city government at the end of the year, Legband said he’s hoping to be able to spend more time with his family.

“My grandkids are all starting to get to the age where they’re going to start playing in sports, and they’re very active, so I’m hoping my wife and I can travel a little bit more and enjoy them a little bit more,” he said.

Councilmembers Glen Ellis of Ward 2, Mark Jensen of Ward 3 and Brad Yerger of Ward 4 are also up for reelection this year. Only Jensen has announced his intention to run again as of Tuesday.

Present officeholders or incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file for council seats, while everyone else has until March 1.

For whoever takes his seat in the city council at the end of the year, Legband encouraged them to vote from their heart on what they think is right and to give it their all.

“It does take a lot of effort,” he said. “And if they put in the time and effort, I think they’ll be fine to help Fremont grow.”

Having made a “difficult” decision, Legband said he’s enjoyed and taken much away from his time as a councilmember and is excited to see where the city will go next.

“I know there’s a lot of things to look forward to in the city, and I really had a debate whether I wanted to get off or not,” he said. “But I think that other people can help keep the city growing forward and follow the direction of the mayor.”

