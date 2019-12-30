After a decade of holding his mayoral position of Fremont since 2010, Scott Getzschman announced he would not run for re-election in 2020.
Getzschman made the announcement during the Fremont City Council meeting on Monday night. He told the Fremont Tribune he felt it was time for “new and fresh ideas.”
“As you serve, there’s things that you have to think about in life. I have a business, which is probably the biggest one, along with family,” Getzschman said. “And as you serve a community—that takes away from both of those things, family and business. So this gives me an opportunity to step back, take a breath and re-evaluate and focus on family and business.”
After Mayor Donald “Skip” Edwards’ resignation due to health concerns, Getzschman took the position. He was re-elected in 2012 after beating Craig Corn and in 2016 after beating Diane Brown. Prior to his position of mayor, Getzschman served for 5 ½ years on the city council.
Getzschman is also co-owner of Getzschman Heating and Cooling, which opened in 1960. In 2018, he was fined $2,250 by the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission for failing to disclose payments for contracts for work done by the company for the city.
Getzschman has previously been a board member for the Fremont Area United Way and Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity. He currently serves on LifeHouse’s Board of Trustees and is a member of the Fremont Cosmopolitan Club and Fremont Rotary Club.
“So certainly, I plan to take a tiny step back, but I plan to stay involved in the future of this community,” Getzschman said.
During his time as mayor, Getzschman said the biggest change he’d seen was growth and development in the community, which he hopes to see continue with his successor.
“There’s been the population growth, but then there’s been business growth, and Fremont is an ag-based community,” he said. “Agriculture is in the wheelhouse of Fremont, which is a regional hub. And we’ve definitely seen tremendous growth in ag-affiliated businesses.”
Getzschman said he believed his biggest accomplishment while in office was Costco’s decision to open a poultry processing plant with Lincoln Premium Poultry in the city. He said the 4 1/2-year effort wouldn’t have been possible without the help and investment of past and present city councils.
“The mayor can’t do this all by himself; he’s got to have the help of his councilmembers,” Getzschman said. “And over the years, I’ve had a tremendous team in regard to city councilmembers.”
Getzschman said he was also proud of opening a joint communication center between Fremont and Dodge County in 2013, which he said saved taxpayers money. He said he was also glad to see the city move to a biennial budget process, which has helped the city council control costs.
“So the goal of anybody is to leave the city in good shape, financially and in regards to growth and development,” he said, “and I believe I’ve done that.”