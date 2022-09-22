Mayor elected to League Executive Board

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg has been elected to the League of Nebraska Municipalities Executive Board. The League is a nonprofit organization of cities and villages that was established to advocate for its members in the legislative process. Executive Board members are elected by League members at the League Annual Conference.

“I am honored and humbled to join the Executive Board of the League of Nebraska Municipalities. The League has a long history of effectively advocating and representing the great cities and villages in the State of Nebraska,” Spellerberg said in a prepared statement.

Governed by a 15-member Board of Directors comprised of municipal officials, League functions include sponsoring educational seminars, publishing a magazine and newsletters, representing its member cities and villages on state advisory boards and answering technical questions from municipal officials.

Spellerberg said he looks forward “to working with our members to improve the quality of life for our citizens and lead our communities into the future.”