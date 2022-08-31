Medicare educational program offered

Mary Loftis knows change can be unsettling.

Loftis is a State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) and Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) counselor for Burt, Dodge and Washington counties.

In September, Loftis is planning a free program to help people who are turning 65 in 2022 or early 2023 and/or are thinking about going off an employer’s insurance plan soon.

A “New to Medicare” educational program will start at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Chatt Senior Center in Tekamah. Those who want to attend are asked to call the Nebraska Extension Office in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to pre-register so enough materials are available.

Another New to Medicare session is planned on Jan. 26 at the Washington County Extension Office in Blair.

The State Health Insurance Assistance Program, which is part of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, provides unbiased information to assist people as they reach this milestone.

Loftis has been a SHIP counselor for 17 years and has assisted hundreds of people, explaining the different parts and costs of Medicare as they become eligible.

She has helped many more Medicare recipients compare Medicare prescription drug plans each year.

“Turning 65 or considering going on Medicare from your work insurance can be scary,” Loftis told the Tribune. “Change is scary and education about the Medicare program and the process can help you feel more comfortable. Help is available, and that is Nebraska SHIP’s job, to help you understand your individual options and timelines without selling you anything.”

During the workshop, she will discuss the different parts of the Medicare program, costs, eligibility, Medicare Advantage and more.

There will be time for questions and answers.

Anyone is welcome to attend no matter what county or community they live in, she said. Attendees are invited to bring along a friend, spouse or neighbor and any mail they’ve received that might be helpful to explain their questions.

In addition, Loftis is planning Open Enrollment events Nov. 15-17 at the Dodge County Extension Office in Fremont.

Open enrollment is the time that Medicare clients can compare their drug or Medicare Advantage plans for the next year.

The period of Open Enrollment is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

“I would like to see every Medicare client come in and compare their drug plan and/or their health plan so they don’t pay more than they need to next year,” Loftis said.