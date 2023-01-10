Medicare informational program set

Mary Loftis knows you don’t have to be in a snowstorm to be caught in a paper blizzard.

As a person’s 65th birthday appears on the horizon, they can start getting all sorts of Medicare mail.

And it can seem overwhelming.

That’s why she offers free, unbiased help.

Loftis is a Nebraska State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor, who hosts free, informational presentations on pre-Medicare issues.

The public is invited to the next presentation at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Washington County Extension Office in Blair, 597 Grant St.

Space is limited and so that adequate handouts will be prepared, those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by noon on Jan. 26 to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Office in Washington County at 402-426-9445 or to 402-380-9554.

Topics will include:

Should I enroll in Medicare now, or when?

What does Medicare involve?

How do I get enrolled?

What if I plan to continue to work and have work insurance on my spouse also?

What do I need to consider when choosing a plan?

What is Medicare Advantage and what are its benefits?

In a news release, Loftis said there are many questions for which people need answers and everyone’s situation is different. So she recommends that people bring their questions and a friend to the presentation.

Loftis noted that the SHIP program is part of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, and absolutely nothing will be marketed or sold at this event.

There will also be information on how seniors can keep themselves safe from scammers.

Loftis encouraged the public to attend a session.

“I really hope people want to learn their option before they retire from a job where they had insurance and/or become 65 and are eligible for Medicare,” Loftis told the Tribune. “Getting information from someone who just wants to share information, not sell them, is very valuable.”