Michael Kuhns announces resignation from Fremont City Council

Fremont City Councilmember Michael Kuhns formally announced his resignation as Ward 3's representative Wednesday.
"I am honored for the opportunity presented to me to represent the people of my ward," he said in a letter to Mayor Joey Spellerberg. "I have valued their support and trust over the years and will continue to envision good things for our community."
Kuhns was first elected to the council in November 2012, making him the longest-serving current councilmember at the time of his resignation. He beat incumbent Sean Gitt with 55% of the general election vote.
"Right now I kind of feel like I've won the Super Bowl, kind of coming out of nowhere," Kuhns told the Fremont Tribune at the time. "I always kind of felt like I was the wildcard player here, I just kind of threw my name in the hat."
With the council being his entry into public office, Kuhns ran unopposed in 2016 and 2020.
However, Kuhns said it was with a "heavy heart and much regret" that he announced his resignation and thanked former Mayor Scott Getzschman and the other seven members of the city council he was elected to.
"Your patience, guidance and direction introduced me to real-time teamwork concepts and the ability to make considerate, informed compromises in an effort to build a better community and add to the quality of life for our citizens," he said. "You were able to groom me to become a much better and informed councilman."
Kuhns also thanked Spellerberg, but made no mention of the current city council.
"[Spellerberg] was well aware of the challenges that he would be facing as a newly elected mayor, and still accepted the challenge enthusiastically and courageously, while also being taxed with recently leading a family business and starting a young and beautiful family," he said. "I wish you the best and pray that you will get the support that you need and deserve."
Finally, Kuhns thanked the city staff and employees, calling them "brilliant and professional people" that Fremont was fortunate to have, as well as himself when he needed answers.
"I will forever embrace your courage, perseverance and professionalism in the face of intense interrogations, attempts of micromanaging and constant subjections of 'word games,'" he said. "You are, and forever will be, heroes to me."
In a letter to the council also sent out Wednesday, Spellerberg said he had received the resignation from Kuhns.
"As with all of us who serve in public office, we appreciate the sacrifices made to serve our community," he said. "We thank Mike for his dedication and commitment to Fremont."
Spellerberg said he conferred with the city's legal council on the statutory process to fill Kuhns' vacancy. He said an item on the agenda for the council's next meeting on Aug. 31 will be to accept the resignation and provide notice of vacancy, which will be published in the newspaper.
Spellerberg asked "any qualified, registered voter" in Ward 3 interested in filling the seat to submit a letter of intent and resume in person to the city clerk at the Municipal Building by Friday, Sept. 10.
At the council's regular meeting on Sept. 14, Spellerberg will submit one of the applicant's names to fill the vacancy for the rest of the unexpired term, which will then be voted upon by the council.
"As Mayor, I plan to do my due diligence and bring forward a qualified nominee to fill the remainder of Councilman Kuhn's term," Spellerberg said. "Thank you all for your service to the City of Fremont."