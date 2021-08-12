Michael Kuhns announces resignation from Fremont City Council

Kuhns also thanked Spellerberg, but made no mention of the current city council.

"[Spellerberg] was well aware of the challenges that he would be facing as a newly elected mayor, and still accepted the challenge enthusiastically and courageously, while also being taxed with recently leading a family business and starting a young and beautiful family," he said. "I wish you the best and pray that you will get the support that you need and deserve."

Finally, Kuhns thanked the city staff and employees, calling them "brilliant and professional people" that Fremont was fortunate to have, as well as himself when he needed answers.

"I will forever embrace your courage, perseverance and professionalism in the face of intense interrogations, attempts of micromanaging and constant subjections of 'word games,'" he said. "You are, and forever will be, heroes to me."

In a letter to the council also sent out Wednesday, Spellerberg said he had received the resignation from Kuhns.

"As with all of us who serve in public office, we appreciate the sacrifices made to serve our community," he said. "We thank Mike for his dedication and commitment to Fremont."