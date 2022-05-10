Missel leading in Dist. 5 Supervisors race

The earliest unofficial primary election results listed Bob Missel in the lead in the Dodge County Supervisors District 5 race.

At 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Missel had 240 votes and challenger Robert A. Milliken had 71.

Final unofficial results weren’t available at press time, but are scheduled to be in Thursday’s edition.

Missel, the incumbent and board chairman, has been a Dodge County resident for 38 years. Missel said he decided to run to ensure operations of the county run efficiently and make the best use of tax dollars.

During his campaign, Missel cited property taxes as an important issue.

“Property taxes continue to be too high in Nebraska and until this can be addressed by state legislators it is imperative that elected officials strive to control spending and be fiscally responsible,” Missel said.

Missel said he believes hiring and retaining quality people to hold county jobs will become increasingly difficult as competition for employees increases.

“To address this challenge, it is important that we as elected officials make sure wages are in line with the market and that we recognize and reward current employees for longevity,” he said.

Missel also pointed to the importance of addressing health issues among those incarcerated.

He said studies show more than 60% of incarcerated people have mental health issues.

“Mental health issues still are not satisfactorily addressed at the correctional level that would be acceptable by most Nebraskans,” Missel said. “In Dodge County, we look to Region 6 as our local authority that supports efforts in this area. They do a great job with the resources that they have however we need to continue to strive to find a better way to address this issue.”

Missel has been involved in numerous organizations including MainStreet Fremont and the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.

Mulliken did not return calls earlier in the campaign to the Tribune.

