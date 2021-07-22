Missel signs disaster declaration for Dodge County following June 24 windstorm

Local disaster declarations are made when the magnitude of the event has had, or is likely to have, a significant impact on local resources including personnel, equipment, and finances. Upon receiving the County’s Disaster Declaration, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency will review damage costs and may submit it to the State Adjutant General. When warranted, the disaster declaration is then forwarded to the Governor’s office. The declaration of a local or county emergency does not guarantee the availability of financial support by the Governor’s Emergency Fund.