 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missel signs disaster declaration for Dodge County following June 24 windstorm
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Missel signs disaster declaration for Dodge County following June 24 windstorm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fremont storm damage

Both the City of Fremont and Dodge County Disaster Declarations have been submitted to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency due to the damage that occurred during the June 24 windstorm.

 Tammy Greunke

Dodge County Board Chairman Bob Missel has signed a County Disaster Declaration for damage that occurred during the June 24 windstorm.

Dodge County received the City of Fremont’s Disaster Declaration requesting additional assistance. Both the City of Fremont and Dodge County Disaster Declarations have been submitted to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Local disaster declarations are made when the magnitude of the event has had, or is likely to have, a significant impact on local resources including personnel, equipment, and finances. Upon receiving the County’s Disaster Declaration, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency will review damage costs and may submit it to the State Adjutant General. When warranted, the disaster declaration is then forwarded to the Governor’s office. The declaration of a local or county emergency does not guarantee the availability of financial support by the Governor’s Emergency Fund.

“The state has been very supportive in assisting our communities following local disasters,” said Tom Smith, Dodge County Emergency Management Director.

Gov. Ricketts issued a state proclamation in June to assist the City of Scribner for damages that occurred during the Nov. 10 ice storm.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News