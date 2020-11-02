Mytty: More than 7,300 early ballots already cast in Dodge County

Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty said on Monday morning that 7,370 early ballots already have been cast in the 2020 election.

That leaves an estimated 7,000 voters in the county who still could come to the polls on Tuesday.

Divide that by 32 polling places and Mytty estimates they’ll see an average of 23 voters per location. Some bigger precincts may see more.

“It’s going to be a steady turnout all day long,” he said.

He attributes the high number of early ballots to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen mailed out early ballot request applications to every voter in the state.

Mytty anticipates having 50 percent of all election results in by 8 p.m. Tuesday. He anticipates no problems.

“We should be in good shape,” he said.

