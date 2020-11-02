 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mytty: More than 7,300 early ballots already cast in Dodge County
View Comments
breaking editor's pick alert

Mytty: More than 7,300 early ballots already cast in Dodge County

{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty said on Monday morning that 7,370 early ballots already have been cast in the 2020 election.

That leaves an estimated 7,000 voters in the county who still could come to the polls on Tuesday.

Divide that by 32 polling places and Mytty estimates they’ll see an average of 23 voters per location. Some bigger precincts may see more.

“It’s going to be a steady turnout all day long,” he said.

He attributes the high number of early ballots to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen mailed out early ballot request applications to every voter in the state.

Mytty anticipates having 50 percent of all election results in by 8 p.m. Tuesday. He anticipates no problems.

“We should be in good shape,” he said.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Dodge County Polling Places
Elections

Dodge County Polling Places

  • Updated

Dodge County voters heading to the polls on Tuesday for Election Day will want to double-check their polling place as some locations have chan…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News