Nearing the finish line: Parks and recreation board hears projects update

Nate Schwanke had lots of good news for park board members.
From updates on Fremont City Auditorium remodeling to attendance at the Fremont Friendship Center, members learned about the progress of several city endeavors.
Members of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Board met Monday night.
Schwanke, the recreation superintendent, said only minor details need to be taken care of and city auditorium remodeling will be complete. Once those are done, an open house will be planned.
The $2.7 million project includes new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible main floor restrooms, a new roof, updated kitchen, fire sprinkler installation, new storm windows and plumbing, heating and air conditioning systems. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
A heated sidewalk project at the Fremont Friendship Center also is nearing completion.
New sidewalks are in place at the friendship center and Christensen Field.
The heat will prevent ice and snow from building up on the sidewalk’s surface. When temperatures drop, heated water and antifreeze will be pumped through tubing underneath the sidewalk, which melts snow or ice that collects on the sidewalk.
“We are waiting for the boiler to be hooked up to the gas line,” Schwanke told the Tribune.
The new awning at the friendship center is complete. It is a smaller version of the one at the adjacent Christensen Field building.
“It’s very nice,” Schwanke said. “It’s helping a lot to keep some of the ice away from the front door for the seniors. It’s been an awesome project.”
Schwanke said the project went smoothly.
He also reported that Laurie Harms, friendship center manager, said approximately 24 people have been coming to lunch during the week.
On Wednesdays, special entertainment takes place in the Christensen Field multipurpose arena. An average of 50 to 55 people come on that day and about 34 to 36 stay for lunch.
The center, which serves people age 60 and over, has been following all Directive Health Measures directive set forth by Three Rivers Public Health Department.
Free skate events at Sidner Ice Arena during the winter break went well. The events were offered from 1-3 p.m. on four different days.
Capacity was limited to 100 skaters each day. Two days were filled via pre-registrations. The other two days were almost filled and took walk-ins.
“We worked hand-in-hand with them on restrictions and kids coming in and out and how many we could have,” he said, adding, “It was great to see kids have something to do and see kids back doing something in the community.”
In other business, Schwanke said Test Nebraska has been using the horse barn at Christensen Field for drive-thru COVID testing. Three Rivers Public Health plans to give vaccinations at Christensen Field on a drive-thru basis. They have qualifications that those getting vaccinated need to meet as well as a signup on their website.
Board members and chairman Dan Moran expressed gratitude for the work of Fremont Parks and Recreation Director Kim Koski, who died Jan. 2.
Moran mentioned the numerous social media posts about what Koski had done for so many people.
He spoke of her ability to create lifelong park users. He talked about her positive influence on grade school students who later worked for her and then grew up and took their own kids to the park.
“The cyclic ability she had to make things not just a good experience once, but people wanted to come back because of her and because of what she did,” Moran said, “I think that’s a legacy that all of us — whatever our attachment to the city or the parks — is that we should strive to continue with that legacy that she herself built.”