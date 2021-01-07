Nearing the finish line: Parks and recreation board hears projects update

The new awning at the friendship center is complete. It is a smaller version of the one at the adjacent Christensen Field building.

“It’s very nice,” Schwanke said. “It’s helping a lot to keep some of the ice away from the front door for the seniors. It’s been an awesome project.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schwanke said the project went smoothly.

He also reported that Laurie Harms, friendship center manager, said approximately 24 people have been coming to lunch during the week.

On Wednesdays, special entertainment takes place in the Christensen Field multipurpose arena. An average of 50 to 55 people come on that day and about 34 to 36 stay for lunch.

The center, which serves people age 60 and over, has been following all Directive Health Measures directive set forth by Three Rivers Public Health Department.

Free skate events at Sidner Ice Arena during the winter break went well. The events were offered from 1-3 p.m. on four different days.

Capacity was limited to 100 skaters each day. Two days were filled via pre-registrations. The other two days were almost filled and took walk-ins.