After a multiple-year absence, the Nebraska Department of Labor returned to Fremont with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Friday.
The event was held by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce at the office, located at 827 N. D St. Mayor Scott Getzschman made an appearance at the ceremony.
Heidi Young, workforce coordinator for the Department of Labor, said the event allowed the department to introduce itself to other businesses, and vice versa.
“We also were able to give all those businesses a heads-up to the services that we provide regarding our job-seeker services, our employer services and veteran services,” she said.
The Department of Labor provides resources for job seekers and employers through education, certification and other programs. More than 10 offices are located across the state.
The department previously had an office in Fremont, with its last location being with Metro Community College. The new office opened last May.
As of right now, Young is the only employee at the new Fremont office, which is shared by Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation, but she said there are plans to expand soon.
The Fremont office’s headquarters is located in Columbus and covers seven counties in its region.
“Here in Fremont, it’s a career center and we help individuals from Dodge, Burt and Cuming counties,” Young said. “I think it’s good that we’re back in the Fremont community in general.”
With the office back in Fremont, Young said the department is focusing on getting different programming in place for people who need it.
“We’re hoping to take a great step toward improving workforce development,” she said. “We’re partnering with Metro Community College on the career placement program so when we train for different employers, job seekers can be trained on the skills that they need for that type of employment.”
The department will also work on job search and resume assistance, mock interviews and certifications for individuals, including a national career-ready certificate.
“So it’s a couple things that they can put on their resume afterward,” Young said. “And then they also have opportunities to be interviewed with that company and can be placed in that company.”
The Department of Labor has also worked with the Greater Fremont Development Council to become certified for a work-ready community, which allows individuals to go to MCC and take a job assessment to measure their skills.
“This will help represent themselves to different business a little bit better, showing the employers that they’ve got the skills that it takes to do the jobs that they’re hiring for,” Young said. “Businesses can also recommend that their employees or potential employees take the assessment to show the skills that they’ve got.”
Young said she’s excited to see the department impact the Fremont area with its return.
“We’re glad to be back in the community,” she said, “and we’re looking forward to providing our services.”
For employment opportunities, training services or business needs, contact Young at 402-276-1019 or heidi.young@nebraska.gov. The center is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.