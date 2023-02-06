The Dodge County Assessor has announced that Nebraska Homestead Exemption application packets have been mailed to all previous applicants and new applicants having requested one. Residents should carefully read all information, as some instructions have changed.

Blank applications are available in the Dodge County Assessor’s Office or online at: revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/homestead-exemption.

Nebraska Homestead Exemption provides property tax relief by exempting ALL or a PORTION of the taxable value of a residence (some categories are subject to household income/assessed value limitations), and is available to those qualifying as of Jan 1, 2023, in one of the following categories:

• Persons 65 and older, or

• Veteran: Totally disabled through NON-service-connected accident/illness, or

• Disabled Individual: Verified by licensed medical provider (NOT necessarily SS disability), or

• Veteran/Widow(er): 100% disabled through service-connected accident/illness; verified by Dept. of

Veterans Affairs, or

• Paraplegic Veteran/Multiple Amputee: Home substantially contributed to by Dept. of Veterans Affairs), or

• Individuals with a Developmental Disability: Certified by the Dept. of Health & Human Services (DHHS)

All questions should be directed to Rose at 402-727-3915 or rose.greitens@dodgecountyne.gov. The filing deadline is June 30, 2023.