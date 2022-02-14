Nebraska Homestead Exemption applications now available

Nebraska Homestead Exemption application packets have been mailed to all previous applicants and new applicants having requested one.

The Dodge County Assessor asks area residents to carefully read all information provided, as some instructions have changed.

Blank applications are available in the Dodge County Assessor’s Office or online at: revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/homestead-exemption.

Nebraska Homestead Exemption provides property tax relief by exempting all or a portion of the taxable value of a residence (some categories are subject to household income/assessed value limitations). A homestead exemption is available to those qualifying in one of the following categories:

• Persons 65 or over as of Jan. 1, 2022; or

• Qualified disabled individuals (this does not mean SS disability) as of Jan. 1, 2022, as verified by a licensed medical provider; or

• Qualified 100% service-connected disabled veterans or their widow(er)s as of Jan. 1, 2022, as verified by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs; or

• Paraplegic Veteran or Multiple Amputee (whose home has been substantially contributed to by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs); or

• Individuals with a developmental disability as of Jan. 1, 2022, as certified by the Dept. of HHS

All questions should be directed to Rose at 402-727-3915 or rose.greitens@dodgecounty.ne.gov.

