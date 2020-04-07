NET News plans town hall meeting with Ricketts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will answer questions from Nebraskans during a third one-hour NET News town hall meeting about COVID-19 and our state’s response at 8:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, April 9, on NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations.

Along with Ricketts, questions will be answered by Dr. James Lawler, associate professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and director of International Programs and Innovation at the Global Center for Health Security; and Tony Goins, director of economic development for Nebraska.

“Speaking of Nebraska: COVID-19 Town Hall with Governor Ricketts” will be carried on television and radio by NET. It will also be streamed on the NET website, the NET Nebraska app and on Facebook.

Viewers and listeners may ask questions during the town hall program by calling 1-800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212. Both before and during the broadcast, questions can be emailed to news@netNebraska.org or submitted to the Facebook pages for NET Nebraska, NET News or NET Radio. Questions can also be submitted via Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #COVID19Nebraska.