New edition of Nebraska Driver’s Manual released

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles recently released a new version of the state Driver’s Manual. The Driver’s Manual is a detailed guide of all the basic principles and rules of the road that all drivers should know.

The manual is available in English and Spanish and with audio online for free on the Nebraska DMV’s website, dmv.nebraska.gov, where it can be accessed on the home page.

Because laws can change from one edition to the next, all drivers should become familiar with the information in the latest manual. The manual is also essential for teenagers and young adults learning to drive for the first time. All young drivers must pass a written test to get a permit or full driver’s license. Answers to the written test questions are found within the Driver’s Manual.

A link to the English version of the manual can be found on the homepage of the Nebraska DMV’s website, dmv.nebraska.gov. Other versions can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov/manuals, along with manuals on other important subjects, such as motorcycles and commercial driver’s licenses.

For those who cannot access the manual on the DMV website, printed copies can be obtained by contacting the Driver Licensing Services division at 402-471-3861.

