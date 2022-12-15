New members join city council

Fremont’s two new city council members were sworn in to office on Tuesday night, ushering in a new era after former council members Mark Legband and Brad Yerger departed from their seats.

In a routine ceremony conducted for each elected official in December following elections, newly elected council members Lori Schmidt-Lathrop and Paul Von Behren took the oath of office along with two other incumbent council members who were re-elected in November—Glen Ellis and Mark W. Jensen.

Minor procedural actions, such as ensuring Yerger and Legband had returned all city-owned property and equipment, were followed by several rounds of applause from the council, staff and audience for both men.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg praised Legband and Yerger for their service to the city, noting that it was hard work. He also gave each man a certificate of recognition for their service.

“Any public service is worth recognition,” Spellerberg said. “It is not easy.”

Following the swearing in ceremony, the council voted unanimously to appoint Jensen as the 2023 council president – a role Legband had for two years prior to leaving office.

The Tuesday night meeting agenda was smaller than usual, with only the consent agenda and four other items for discussion, however instead of a quick gathering of the new council as is usual for the final meeting of the year, the meeting lasted more than 90 minutes.

The extended time was due to Yerger and former council member Susan Jacobus demanding that multiple items on the consent agenda be pulled from it so they could press council members and city staff for information or make comments on the items.

The duo – who combined served two terms in office – continually stepped to the public lectern to address the council and staff. Yerger had left the council on Tuesday night following the end of his one-term in office. He was defeated by Schmidt-Lathrop. Jacobus served one term, too, losing in 2020 to current council member Dev Sookram.

Each of the former council members took copious amounts of time peppering the council and staff with questions; and in the case of Yerger, making several inane recommendations to the council for proposed amendments to resolutions he thought were insufficiently worded.

Jacobus asked the city staff and council for explanations of a series of routine payments that were being approved in one consent agenda item, claiming she wanted clarity on the project. She also chimed in a few other times with questions or comments, notably on an agenda item detailing LB840 expenditures and finances.

After listing off each payment she was concerned about in the agenda item, several city staffers – including Finance Director Dan Goebel – addressed the items one by one, giving more detail and explanations to her.

Yerger was particularly quizzical of almost everything on the agenda, standing at the public lectern on at least 10 occasions during the meeting, each time introducing himself as a member of the public and reading off his personal home address before launching into his complaints or requests on assorted agenda items.

For one consent agenda item – a resolution to allow the city to purchase two used electrical transformers – Yerger took to the podium and pleaded with the council to add one word, “two” to the resolution, telling the council the resolution was incomplete without the word because the public may not know two transformers were being purchased.

The request from Yerger to add the word “two” came despite the fact the agenda item had already listed in the official resolution that two transformers were being purchased.

Council member James Vaughan said he disagreed with Yerger’s claim, and said he was not in favor of the recommended addition of the extra word “two.”

“This is a technicality that has no bearing on the issue at hand,” Vaughan said.

The council then unanimously approved the purchase without adding the extra word Yerger had asked for.

For another routine consent agenda item, entering into a two-year agreement with a company for worker’s compensation coverage, Yerger requested the council amend the resolution to add in the company’s name – Midwest Employers – claiming it was not clear in the resolution what firm was receiving the money.

Like the first complaint from Yerger, that resolution already listed the company’s name in the resolution.

This prompted Vaughan to again spoke out against Yerger’s request, saying it had no bearing on the resolution which he felt was clear in its intent and what company would be paid.

As Yerger continued his comments on assorted items, some residents sitting in the audience began to quietly verbally criticize his repeated interventions of the council debate and discussion of issues.

Yerger told the council during one comment that he would not need to chide them at future meetings if they improved the wording on resolutions that in his opinion were inaccurate or not worded thoroughly enough.

“I would encourage you to work on this (stuff), they may seem rather miniscule (complaints), but having an accurate record for you and the public (is important),” Yerger said. “I’m a broken record, I guess.”