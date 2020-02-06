Plans are flowing along for a new splash pad at John C. Fremont Park.
The project is set for completion by June 26.
Members of the Fremont Parks and Recreation board learned more about the project during their Tuesday night meeting.
Kim Koski, parks and recreation department director, said a bid for the project will go before the Fremont City Council at its next meeting on Feb. 11.
Koski will recommend that the bid be awarded to Dostal Construction Company, Inc., for $85,300. She said $90,000 has been budgeted for the neighborhood park splash pad in the 2019-2020 Capital Improvement Plan.
With a total area of 1,257 square feet, the new splash pad will have features including:
- Six different jet streams;
- Six arch jets;
- A main center feature called a water jewel. All features will be controlled by a flush-mount step activator.
Koski said the city has had a good history with Dostal Construction, which previously installed splash pads at Van Anda and Ruwe parks and the shelter at Ronin Park.
The flow rate for all of the features will be 67 gallons per minute with one-time use water that will drain into a sanitary sewer. A control panel allows city workers to set how long each cycle runs before needing to be re-activated by the foot activator.
Generally, timers are set in two-minute intervals.
Koski said the project was advertised and five vendors submitted bids.
There were base bids for the cost of the water features and installation. There were alternate bids, which included possible additional features.
The base bids ranged from Dostal’s bid of $85,300 to those from other companies. The highest base bid was for $154,300.
Alternate bids — which included an LED lighting feature along with the base bid — ranged from Dostal’s $101,424 to bids from other companies, the highest of which was $166,300.
Koski said alternate bids also were sought for the possibility of having a recycled water system for the splash pad. These bids didn’t include the base bid or LED lighting costs.
Dostal did not submit a recycled water system bid.
Bids from other companies ranged from $45,000 to $306,000 — solely for the recycled water system, plus the addition of 180 days for construction because the State of Nebraska must approve all plans.
“What we found with the recycled water is you basically have a swimming pool underwater,” Koski said. “So you have to treat the water. You have to test the water.”
The recycled system is more labor intensive, because of chemical testing the same as for a swimming pool.
Since the budget is $90,000 — the extra features would make the project go over the budget.
So she’s recommending Dostal’s base bid for the splash pad without the LED lighting or water recycling system.
“The LED lighting would be a nice feature, but it’s over-budget and I’m not ready to cut another project so we can have that,” she said. “The main purpose of the splash pad is not to sit and look at. It’s for kids to run through when it’s 85 to 100 degrees in the summertime. It’s meant to be a splash pad, but we are trying to recreate a fountain look with the different features that we have.”
Koski looks forward to seeing the project get started. The splash pad will be in the center of the park.
“We’re excited to get that project underway,” she said. “That has been a long time coming, but we’re finally ready to get that one going.”