New ways to pay utility bills

Lottie Mitchell is excited about new payment options the City of Fremont is offering its utility customers.

Besides the traditional payment methods, the city is allowing customers the option of paying their utility bills over the phone, by text message and at Walmart.

Utility customers also will be able to pay via Discover, Mastercard, Visa, Venmo, Amazon Pay and PayPal. In the past, customers could only use Visa or Mastercard.

The changes occurred after the city’s current software provider announced it was going to sunset its credit card transaction manager. The city let bids and awarded the bid to Payments in July 2021.

With the new company came expanded and new opportunities, said Mitchell, customer service director for the Fremont Department of Utilities.

To continue the benefits of an online utility account, customers need to register their account at the new online portal found under Online Payments at fremontne.gov.

Once customers have registered their accounts at the new online portal and put their desired payment methods in their online wallet, they can sign up for text message reminders, pay by text and automatic payments.

Customers also have the option of making a one-time payment, allowing for a quick payment without having to register an account.

Mitchell noted that current customers who utilize bank draft – having funds taken directly out of their bank account each month – don’t need to take any action. Their monthly payments will continue to process as normal as this payment method wasn’t affected by the transaction.

By contrast, customers who were using a credit card for their automatic monthly payments will need to take action as this payment method didn’t transition over, Mitchell said.

To continue paying their utility bills via credit card autopay, these customers will need to register their account at the new online portal and re-enroll in autopay.

Some customers may not pay their bills online, but still like to check them online.

“Customers who enjoy the functionality of being able to access their account information online, will have to register at the new portal. Passwords and log-ins from the old portal didn’t transfer over,” Mitchell said.

By popular demand, the utilities department also is implementing an automated phone payment system.

This includes features such as payment with a credit card, debit card or eCheck and an easy-to-use call flow.

Customers can use the automated phone payment system 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year long by calling: 1-833-277-8709.

To sign up for Pay By Text, customers must register their account at the new online portal.

Those who want to pay their utility bills at Walmart need to go to the customer service counter and say they want Walmart Bill Pay. They provide the information: City of Fremont, NE and their account number, including the dash in the middle, and how much they want to pay.

“There’s a convenience fee applied that Walmart charges and it can take up to two business days to apply to your account,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is pleased the city is able to offer the additional payment options and methods.

“We are excited about these changes, and they reflect our continuing commitment to provide a superior customer service experience,” Mitchell said. “We recognize that customers want flexibility, accessibility, convenience and a user-friendly experience without sacrificing security. We believe these new features deliver them.”

The city still offers the traditional payment methods – by mail or in person – from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at 400 E. Military Ave., and at the kiosk during those business hours.

Those with questions may call the utilities department at 402-727-2600.

