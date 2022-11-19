No recount sought after ballot snafu

The situation of incomplete ballots sent to voters without one candidate’s name appears to be over, as state officials confirmed on Nov. 18 that a recount has not been requested by the candidate left off almost 3,000 mail-in ballots.

Cindi Allen, a communications director with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office, said Doug Shuster, the candidate whose name was omitted from mail-in ballots in Dodge County, has not requested a recount.

Shuster, who was seeking a seat on the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District board of directors for Subdistrict 7, lost the election by 2,013 votes, or more than 14%.

Allen said state law requires a recount when the final vote tally is within 1% of each candidate’s totals. Any differences greater than 1% are only recounted if a candidate files an official request and pays for the recount, she added.

She said the error wasn’t helpful this year, especially considering debate over election integrity that has erupted across the nation in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

“This was not a good year for this to happen,” Allen said, noting that she was not aware of any other instance in which a candidate’s name was not placed on a mail-in ballot.

“When it was caught, it was instantly responded to with corrected ballots,” Allen said.

The error originated locally, with only Dodge County ballots missing Shuster’s name. The Lower Platte North NRD covers seven counties. The other six county ballots had Shuster’s name included.

Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty, who is also the county election commissioner, said the responsibility for the error was his.

“I proofed the ballots four times,” Mytty said. “Maybe I should have done it a fifth time….or taken the Fifth Amendment.”

Mytty said the erroneous ballot was only discovered when election voting machines were being programmed. Once the error was discovered, he said county officials immediately worked to make new mail-in ballots, and apologized.

The new ballots were mailed to voters with a letter of apology inside, he explained. An apology was also posted onto the county clerk’s webpage online.

“We reprinted the ballots, then hoped everyone would send in the corrected ballot,” he explained. “Once the corrected ballot came back, we double checked it with the original ballot to ensure validity.”

Mytty, whose been in charge of Dodge County elections for 48 years in his county clerk position, said this was the first error of his long career.

“This was the first time (I made an error). It was a stressful time for me personally, and we had a new budget (law) to comply with,” Mytty said. “A lot of things were going on.”

After new, second ballots were printed and mailed, Mytty said election officials decided to not open any of the first, erroneous ballots that may have been returned to his office.

Instead, those unopened initially returned ballots were kept and stapled to the new, corrected second ballots sent in by voters, he said. Of the almost 3,000 new ballots send out, Mytty said only about 200 were not returned.

Mytty said Shuster never complained about the incident, but some citizens did contact him with concerns about the flub.

“I don’t want to go into details of the complaints,” he said. “I put a public apology on our website, and I put a letter in the second ballot.”

Shuster lost the election to opponent Ryan Engel, according to official final voting tallies provided by the Secretary of State office.