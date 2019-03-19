Despite some rain throughout the day, Tuesday provided small reprieves in Dodge County, following nearly a week of flooding that’s left eastern Nebraska communities evacuated and submerged in water.
By Tuesday morning, water was receding, and some communities were allowing residents to re-enter their homes in order to assess damage. Major roads had re-opened — including a once-elusive path between Omaha and Fremont, creating the first sanctioned route between the two cities since Fremont became a virtual “island” this weekend with all surrounding roads closed.
Motorists could travel between Fremont and Omaha via West Maple Road between Omaha and Waterloo, and then U.S. Highway 275 from Waterloo to Fremont. Old Highway 275 was still closed.
Another path was possible via U.S. Highway 275 to Highway 36, which had one lane of traffic open, with motorists guided by a Nebraska Department of Transportation Pilot Car.
But as roads reopen and the flood waters recede, Dodge County officials are beginning to look at the long — and expensive — process of recovering and rebuilding.
Dodge County had established an “emergency operations center” or EOC out of an operation room in Fremont’s dispatch center to coordinate emergency response efforts between all public agencies. Yesterday, the county set up a similar incident command center in North Bend, which had been evacuated.
As the flooding slows, the EOC has shifted its focus from rescue efforts to management, according to Dodge County Board Chairman Bob Missel.
That means assessing the damage, managing the influx of supplies and aid, and being prepared to access funding to address the repairs to come.
Missel said that for residents affected by the flooding, the priority should be documenting the scope of any damage so that the county can access the full scope of federal dollars from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
“It’s critical that people document their damages: take pictures and make a good record of that,” Missel told the Tribune. “The more documentation, the better records we have of everything that’s taken place — even as simple as the trash you’re hauling away for the dump. Pictures, a record of it, those types of things, we’ll need that information.”
The county is now determining the best way to collect that information from residents.
County Road damage “extreme”
One of the biggest challenges lying before county officials will be repairing the region’s battered county roads — a majority of which were still closed from the flooding, Missel said.
“What’s happened to our roads in the county is extreme damage,” Missel said.
Reopening all of the roads will take time, and likely a significant amount of gravel, officials have said. Bridges and roads have been barricaded until County Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert can inspect them.
Navigating these county roads and barricades could prove challenging for motorists as they begin to attempt to travel amid improving weather conditions, Missel said.
While the Nebraska state DOT has its online 511 database displaying open and closed roads throughout the state, there is no such county-level database for motorists to check which county roads are closed. Additionally, some motorists have been removing barricades from closed roads, attempting to traverse the roads before county officials have inspected them.
County officials say that a barricade at or near a road, even moved off to the side, indicates that the road is not safe to cross. If county officials deem a road safe to cross, the barricade will be removed from the area completely. A barricade pushed off to the side of the road indicates that a motorist, not an official, has moved it before it has been deemed safe.
“[Motorists] can really help out the operation by not moving a barricade because that indicates that they have not been inspected by qualified people,” said Rich Oliva, director of security for Methodist Fremont Health, who’s helping assist the county in the operations section of the county’s EOC.
Oliva added that drivers should be alert when driving down any roads.
“If you notice that the edges are rolling away in any way shape or form, it could be undermined, which means it could be hollow under that road and it’s not safe,” Oliva said.
Other issues could plague recovery efforts out in the county, Missel said.
Drainage ditches along some county roads, for instance, have been filled with corn stalks brought by flood from nearby farms. Even a normal rain could create drainage issues until those ditches are cleaned out, and fixing it is a job that could extend beyond Huppert’s capabilities.
Two weeks prior to the flood, the county board had approved Huppert’s one-and-six year plan — a list of 32 roads and bridges that are in need of repair and maintenance. The list included projects like a bridge rehab over the Elkhorn River near Winslow, two stream stabilization projects along the Maple Creek north of North Bend and the conversion of a bridge to a culvert near Dodge.
Addressing the repairs on that plan will likely be delayed, Missel said.
“We’re going to have to rank everything on a case of just getting roads open again,” Missel said. “Emergency repairs will always take priority over long-term plans.”
Large projects still on track
Two of the largest projects currently underway in Dodge County will likely go on without setbacks from the flooding: the construction of four radio towers to create a new public radio system for first responders as part of an $11 million project with Motorola Solutions, and the incoming Costco poultry plant in Fremont.
Prior to the flooding, the county had been nearing arrangements to acquire the land for the radio towers.
“That project goes forward,” Missel said. “Those dollars are committed and we’ve signed the contracts with Motorola. That effort’s in place.”
Missel noted that officials wished the radio project was in place prior to this past week’s flooding. The project aims to address concerns about the county’s reportedly outdated radio system used by first responders like the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. It was also meant to put Dodge County on the same system as the city of Fremont, as the two had been operating on separate radio systems, which created some intercommunication issues.
“It would have added to the efficiency of intercommunication between agencies,” Missel said.
At the site of the Costco plant, the flooding surrounded the facility but did not enter any of the structures, leaving them undamaged, according to Lincoln Premium Poultry spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman.
“The structures were built on the 500-year flood plain and we did not have any water in our structures,” Kolterman said. “Our team worked in collaboration with the city and is still doing so to figure out the best way to get that water off the site.”
Construction crews worked with the city of Fremont to hold the levees around the site, Kolterman said.
Kolterman doesn’t foresee any significant delays in the completion of the project, which is set to be operational by September 2019.
Additionally, none of Lincoln Premium Poultry’s contract growers across the region have reported damage to their structures, Kolterman said.
“We are really lucky that this event occurred when we did not have a large amount of birds on farms,” Kolterman said. “To date, we’ve only placed three different sites with birds, so we were easily able to figure out ways to make sure those birds remained fed.”