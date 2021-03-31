Open house set for Fremont City Auditorium

After much work, renovations on a historical landmark are complete.

Now, the public is invited to the grand re-opening of Fremont City Auditorium.

The event is set from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the building at 925 N. Broad St.

A ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. in the main event space. City staff and members of the Fremont Parks and Recreation advisory committee will be on site to answer questions.

The public is invited to tour the building and see the renovations.

“We really hope the public comes out and sees all the new, amazing updates to the auditorium,” said Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent. “Our hope is that this renovation will allow the auditorium to be used for the next 50 years and will be of use to all of Fremont.”

The auditorium’s history spans decades.

In 1935 — during the financially miserable times of the Great Depression — local voters approved a $66,000 bond issue. Those funds plus a federal grant were used to pay for construction of the downtown auditorium.

The auditorium was dedicated in 1937.