A soon-to-be vacant seat on Fremont’s Planning Commission has kick started concern from several city council members about a lack of diversity in recent mayoral appointments.
Mayor Scott Getzschman introduced a motion during Tuesday’s city council meeting to approve his recommendation of reappointing longtime Housing Authority Board of Commissioners chair Stan Darling through 2024.
Getzschman’s same motion included appointing Darling to the Planning Commission to fill commission member Rory Bowen’s remaining term, which runs through April 2022.
Bowen is seeking employment outside the community, Getzschman said.
“I’ve talked to Stan in regard to this position multiple times and it’s never worked out totally until this time,” Getzschman said. “Stan is very qualified and will attend the meeting and cares greatly for the community.”
Councilmember Susan Jacobus first raised issue with the mayor’s appointment of Darling to the planning commission.
She said the council has introduced discussion regarding introducing diverse appointments to boards and commissions in previous meetings and expressed her concern that that discussion was not being followed through.
“In times past, we’ve had this discussion that we aren’t appointing women to these positions,” she said.
Jacobus listed two female candidates who recently submitted applications for the position who she thought should be considered by Getzschman.
“I don’t know why we have to do this process today,” she said. “I think those people should be considered.”
Getzschman responded to Jacobus, saying the final decision ultimately rested in his hands.
“It’s a mayor’s appointment,” he said. “Last time I checked I think I had that postilion and my candidate is Stan Darling and I’m bringing that forward for appointment.”
Councilmember Brad Yerger said he was concerned that news of Bowen’s decision to step down may have not reached the public, potentially limiting the number of applicants for the vacant seat.
Yerger, along with Jacobus, had no qualms re-appointing Darling to serve another term for the housing authority.
Darling has served around 20 years on the Board of Commissioners and plans to oversee the development of a new housing development near Fountain Springs Estates that will add 32 income-based senior living units.
Yerger agreed that the decision to appoint Darling to the planning commission seemed rushed and recommended that the mayor take time to allow more applications to be submitted.
“It would be great for us to put some fresh faces in from time to time that show interest in city government,” he said. “...We ought to give the public an opportunity to sign up if they’re interested to provide a bigger candidate pool for selection. You might still select Stan and that’s all right.”
Councilmember Glenn Ellis echoed the concerns of Yerger and Jacobus, saying that Fremont’s female population should be given more consideration in future appointments.
“Last census, there were 43 percent women in Fremont and I really do think it’s time that we start working towards making sure that our planning commission and all our other entities out there represent our population as a whole,” he said. “We need to, as a council and a mayor, push forward to making our commissions and boards more diverse.”
Councilmember Linda McClain said she was torn between approving Getzschman’s appointment and pushing the appointment back to allow more applications to be considered.
McClain was appointed by Getzschman in 2017 to fill a Ward 1 vacancy.
“The mayor did appoint me, so I have to give him credit for appointing a woman,” she said. “I would like to see a woman appointed, I like Mr. Darling very much though and I think he would be great so I’m very torn.”
McClain said, while the appointment is the mayor’s decision, it was important to take time to ensure the right candidate is selected.
“I think we really need to seriously look at a woman on the planning commission,” she said.
Darling approached city council during public comment on the motion to share his opinion on the potential appointment to planning commission.
“I have a superior knowledge of real estate, not necessarily law, but application and codes and appropriation types of administration of our code,” he said. “I think I would do an excellent job in that capacity.”
He said this type of knowledge is one of the most important traits someone serving on the commission should possess. “I think it’s very important to have someone of, not necessarily technical nature, but a vast knowledge of real estate and how it can be applied to our codes,” he said. “I think that’s probably the most important attribute of someone on that commission.”
Councilmember Michael Kuhns backed the mayor’s decision to appoint Darling. He added that he believed Getzschman acted in good faith when deciding who would fill the vacant seat.
“Stan is a good candidate,” Kuhns said.”I appreciate the decisions the mayor is making. I don’t believe they are related to sex or anything.”
Upon attorney Pat Sullivan’s recommendation to split the motion into two separate items, Yerger introduced a motion to approve Darling’s re-appointment to the housing authority, which passed unanimously.
Yerger then introduced a motion to move Getzschman’s nomination of Darling to the planning commission to the next city council meeting. The motion passed 6-2, with Councilmembers Mark Legband and Kuhns voting no.