An organization seeing continuation of a property tax exemption must file a Statement of Reaffirmation of Tax Exemption, Form 451A, on or before Dec. 31 in the county where the property is subject to tax.
Should Form 451A not be filed on or before Dec. 31, it may be filed on or before June 30, with the county assessor, to maintain the tax exempt status of the property. However, if a late filing is made, the county assessor must assess a penalty against the organization. The penalty may not be waived.
Form 451A is available at the Assessor’s Office or online at the following link: http://www.revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/forms/451A_Reaffirmation_of_Tax_Exemption.pdf.