Park board changes meeting night discusses Fremont City Auditorium renovation

It was time for a change.
After more than 30 years, the Fremont Parks and Recreation advisory board will meet on a different night.
Board members recently voted to change their meeting night from Tuesday to Monday. They also welcomed a new board member, reviewed ongoing renovation at Fremont City Auditorium and learned about other facility reopening plans.
Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, said meetings have taken place on the first Tuesday night of each month for more than three decades.
A Fremont city councilmember pointed out that park board meetings sometimes conflict with special council meetings or study sessions. The councilmember asked if the board could meet on another night.
Koski said she’s found herself in situations where she had to be in two places at once.
Parks board member Wendy Eairleywine suggested Monday night.
Koski said that would help her, because she must submit items to be placed on the council agenda by noon Tuesday on the week prior to the meeting.
If park board members discussed an item on Monday night, Koski would have until noon Tuesday to have the item put on the agenda for the council’s meeting the next week.
Members unanimously approved the meeting change. The next meeting will start at 7 p.m. Aug. 3.
In other business, the board welcomed Aaron Paden back to the park board. Koski said he replaces Ann Prince, who no longer meets residency requirements as she took a new job at Elkhorn North High School as the new physical education teacher and head girls basketball coach.
Paden served on the board a few years ago, but due to work issues had to give up his seat. New work opportunities are allowing him the chance to be on the board again.
“We’re glad to have you back Aaron,” Koski said.
“It’s good to be back,” Paden said.
Park board members also had opportunity to see photographs of progress taking place during the city auditorium renovation project. The photos depict drywall work and also a close-up of a track for a movable wall.
Koski said the project remains on schedule for a September 2020 completion date.
“Things are really moving along over there,” Koski said.
The $2.7 million project includes new ADA accessible main floor restrooms, a new roof, updated kitchen, fire sprinkler installation, new storm windows and plumbing, heating and air conditioning systems. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Koski said the awning project for the Fremont Friendship Center is continuing.
The new awning will look like the one at the Christensen Field Main Arena entrance, but on a smaller scale.
“If you drive by out there, you can see that the contractor has got some footings in so that is exciting,” Koski said.
By adding an awning at the friendship center’s entrance, the hope is that it will create a safer route into the building when the weather isn’t so favorable.
Koski said the hope is to see the Friendship Center open in mid-July.
The center, which serves patrons ages 60 and over, closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Koski said Laurie Harms, center manager, and her staffers have been doing a great job of calling patrons and sending notes to them.
“She sends them (patrons) information on how to do a conference call and play bingo. So they’re excited about that, because they get a chance to visit and have some fun,” Koski said.
Koski added that Harms has a reopening plan of how many people can sit at a table.
“I think the senior center is Spic and Span spotless right now, because they’re just really concentrating on making sure it’s a safe environment once seniors come back,” Koski said. “We’re looking forward to having them back and getting things going again.”
The center continues to offer Grab and Go lunchtime meals, Mondays-Fridays, for seniors.
Koski also said Monday was the first day city park restrooms were opened.
She and Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent, removed caution tape from the playgrounds and set out new signs telling park-goers they’d be using the equipment at their own risk. Individuals can bring their own hand sanitizer or antibacterial wipes when using playgrounds or shelters.
Splash pads are operational, however, there are plumbing issues at Ruwe and Van Anda parks and parts have been ordered.
“As soon as those parts come in, we’ll have all splash pads up and running and, once again, those are ‘use at your own risk,’” she said.
Individuals also will be able to use dog parks at their own risk.
The parks and recreation department has begun taking reservations for ballfields. Games can start June 18.
“With Schlike Fields being shut down, the Nighthawks and Lady Hawks canceled their seasons. We do have a few teams that want to move ahead with some sort of a season so we’re working with them,” she said.
Plans are to have an adult softball league in early July and continue it through Labor Day and combine the summer and fall seasons. Games will take place at Christensen Field.
Koski said as long as Directed Health Measures are followed city buildings can be rented out for events such as a graduation party or an auction. Those wishing to rent a facility need to complete the necessary paperwork and regulate numbers of attendees to make sure DHMs are being followed. Gatherings need to be limited to 25 persons or 25 percent of the building’s rated occupancy.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.