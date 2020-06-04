Park board changes meeting night discusses Fremont City Auditorium renovation

Koski said the awning project for the Fremont Friendship Center is continuing.

The new awning will look like the one at the Christensen Field Main Arena entrance, but on a smaller scale.

“If you drive by out there, you can see that the contractor has got some footings in so that is exciting,” Koski said.

By adding an awning at the friendship center’s entrance, the hope is that it will create a safer route into the building when the weather isn’t so favorable.

Koski said the hope is to see the Friendship Center open in mid-July.

The center, which serves patrons ages 60 and over, closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Koski said Laurie Harms, center manager, and her staffers have been doing a great job of calling patrons and sending notes to them.

“She sends them (patrons) information on how to do a conference call and play bingo. So they’re excited about that, because they get a chance to visit and have some fun,” Koski said.

Koski added that Harms has a reopening plan of how many people can sit at a table.