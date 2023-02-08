Fremont Parks and Recreation board members heard about a possible plan to divert water from a ditch along Luther Road into Johnson Lake.

Justin Zetterman, interim director of public works, brought the idea to the board for discussion.

“At this point, this is all conceptual,” Zetterman told the Tribune. “Before we spent any resources on it, I wanted to make sure the parks board would be supportive of the idea.”

The plan would include widening the ditch along Luther Road from First Street/Jack Sutton Drive north to Fifth Street.

Going east, First Street turns into Jack Sutton Drive at Luther Road.

“We would expand the ditch along Luther Road and create a diversion to shift some of the runoff in that ditch to the Jack Sutton Drive ditch,” Zetterman said.

Water in the Jack Sutton Drive ditch then would flow about three-fourths of a mile to the east. Because the water moves slowly in the ditch, this will help sediment drop out as well as collect debris that may be in the water.

The water from the Jack Sutton ditch would be diverted north into a wetland.

Plant growth in the wetland area can help remove substances such as fertilizer from people’s lawns as well as any remaining sediment that may be in the water.

“This will help from degrading the water quality of the lake,” Zetterman told the Tribune.

The current size of Johnson Lake would be expanded.

Although no designs have been made and the idea is still in the concept stage, Zetterman estimates the wetland area could consist of about an acre of ground and there would be a 2-acre addition to the lake itself.

There are no cost estimates at this time.

During the meeting, Zetterman said the trail around Johnson Lake could be routed through the wetland.

Zetterman spoke with a consultant about a wetland project in another city, where a boardwalk was made through the wetlands.

The idea would be to make the wetlands aesthetically pleasing.

“It would be a chance to show that things we can do for water quality can be attractive and worthwhile,” Zetterman said.

Dan Moran, parks board president, considered the aesthetic possibilities of a wetland area.

“If aesthetics is the focus of it, then I think it’s fantastic, because as far as foot traffic, there’s not another place in town that has more people walking,” Moran said of the trail around Johnson Lake. “Any day, there are people there.”

Moran liked the idea of the trail being extended with a boardwalk.

Zetterman noted that widening the ditch along Luther Road would be part of the Elkhorn Township Project.

In May 2021, Dodge County, the City of Fremont and the Lower Platte Natural Resources District entered an inter-local agreement for Elkhorn Township/Fremont East drainage improvements and applied for grant funds.

The agreement states that the Elkhorn Township/East Fremont ditch network captures storm water from the city and flood waters from the Maple Creek and Elkhorn River and Rawhide Creek.

Flood water is diverted back into the Elkhorn River, while draining the city and areas around the city’s critical infrastructure, county roads, U.S. Highways 275 and 30 and a railroad line.

The agreement also states, however, that “after abandonment by a drainage district that dissolved in 1929, the Elkhorn Township/East Fremont ditch drainage system has not been maintained or upgraded to meet the current needs of the City of Fremont and the Dodge County population and industrial growth.

“During the 2019 flooding, these ditches were unable to handle the capacity of City of Fremont water runoff, Rawhide Creek watershed and Elkhorn riverine flooding,” the agreement states. “Unable to properly drain floodwater, the ditches received substantial siltation and bank erosion, further reducing flow capacity.”

With such things in mind, the county applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grand Program assistance of up to $600,000.

This would be used to help the city, county and Lower Platte North NRD in engineering design, feasibility studies and funding application development.

The three entities would be required to have a local match of 25%, up to an estimated $200,000. Upon assistance approval, the county would pay $67,000 (9%), the city, $66,500 (8%) and the Lower Platte North NRD, $66,500 (8%).

During the recent park board meeting, Zetterman said the proposed Johnson Lake project is something the city could do ahead of the FEMA grant or it could be included in that grant.

“That will be some discussions we will have to have,” Zetterman said. “Either way, if we did it ahead of time — even though that we’d be paying for it, but not through the grant — it would show FEMA we’re serious about this. We’re making an effort on our own outside of the grant to do these types of things and in the end hopefully be able to improve the park as well.”

During the parks board meeting, Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders said if the city went ahead with the Johnson Lake project before any FEMA funding, the funds would come from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) dollars.

The city received approximately $4.4 million in ARPA funds, which have been designated for drainage.

“We really can’t use ARPA funds for some other park and rec projects, so it’s not like we’d be taking away from the park and rec budget at all,” Sanders said. “This would be an approved use of ARPA dollars.”

Parks board member Dian Christensen-Hillis asked about a possible timeline for the proposed idea.

“If we did it (the project) in-house, it wouldn’t be before next year,” Zetterman said. “If it became a part of the (FEMA) grant, we’re guessing 2026 at the soonest before we see any construction for that.”

Nick Hansen, parks and recreation director, talked about partnering with the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum for possible funds for the wetland area.

The board took no action on the matter as the possible project was just brought to it for discussion.

The next park board meeting will start at 7 p.m. March 6 in the second floor conference room of the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.