Park board hears Midland proposal, soccer club concerns

Kim Brown, soccer club board member, said the partnership between the soccer club and Midland isn’t an issue.

“We have worked with them in the past and will continue to work with them,” she said. “They’ve always been able to schedule games and practices. They’ve never been turned away from anything.”

At issue, she said, is verbiage within the proposed agreement between the city and the club.

The club wants to make sure it has priority usage rights. In the draft of the proposed 2020 agreement, which would extend for three years, the word “priority” is crossed out with red lines when referring to the soccer club’s scheduling.

“If said entity was to come in and then take those away from the soccer club or the other youth of Fremont — it feels like they’re almost taking over the complex, where they could use it for any sport. It doesn’t say soccer on a couple of these amendments. It just says Midland,” Kim Brown said.

Renee Brown said she was on the original committee that got the soccer complex built.

“We worked our tails off to get that,” she said. “We built that because the kids needed a place to play — the little ones.”