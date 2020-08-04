Park board hears Midland proposal, soccer club concerns

Proposed improvements by Midland University to a local soccer field were met with concern by Fremont Soccer Club.
Midland Women’s Soccer Coach Greg Jarosik spoke to the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department’s advisory board at its Monday night meeting.
Jarosik talked about an estimated $60,000 worth of improvements the university wants to make to Field 5 with the goal of completing the work by Labor Day. The field is part of the Christensen Field Soccer Complex, west of the multipurpose building, and the softball/baseball fields.
Soccer club representatives expressed concerns about the project and a new agreement with the city. Club members are concerned about losing priority scheduling at a facility they said the organization helped build.
Advisory board members continued discussion on the proposal and the agreement with the soccer club until its next meeting on Sept. 1.
Regarding proposed improvements, Jarosik said Midland would be responsible for installing a 6-foot, black chain link fence around Field 5’s perimeter with entrance and exits gates, along with gates wide enough for lawn mowing equipment.
Other improvements would include:
- Windscreening around the fenced area, which ties into current fencing.
- A 30-foot high backstop installed behind both goals to stop missed shots.
- Covered permanent benches for home and away teams.
He said the area behind Field 5 allows for the opportunity for growth. In a second phase, future additions could include a press box and a structure with three to four changing rooms for home men’s and women’s and away teams.
Midland would bring four, full-sized goals from Heedum Field to Field 5 along with six mini goals and other equipment to be used on Field 5 and for training purposes.
Jarosik said Field 5 was chosen because of its size. He said Fields 4 and 5 are regulation size.
“I think this is something that will really help kids of all ages from the 5-year-old micro kids through our collegiate-age kids,” Jarosik said.
Park board member Dian Christensen Hillis asked about coordination with other teams.
“The way we envisioned it is we would all use Field 5,” Jarosik said.
He said Midland would have daily practices between 3:30 and 5 p.m. Fremont Soccer Club could have practices from 5-6:30 and 6:30-8 p.m.
Jarosik said he believes there are enough fields to go around.
“Even without Field 5 that leaves them 70 practice times a week to work in their 350 members,” Jarosik said of the Fremont Soccer Club. “It’s more than enough space to get in two or three practices in a week.”
Jarosik mentioned Midland using Fields 3 and 4 for practices.
Troy Brown, executive director of the Fremont Soccer Club, asked the board for an extension on an agreement between the City of Fremont and the club to give the group time to meet with its attorney about what he sees as numerous and concerning document changes.
“This was just brought to our attention on the 21st, this proposal, and the first draft on the 29th,” he said. “This is a total change of what our agreement was previously. This is something we need to look at.”
Brown said the soccer club helped build the complex. He asked if the original agreement says the soccer club owns the priority scheduling rights to the complex for the life of the club and the facility. He said the question hasn’t been answered.
“We are not in support of this project,” Troy Brown said about the Midland proposal. “This is taking away one of our practice fields, taking away potential games.”
Midland University Athletic Director Dave Gillespie said he believes the improvements would be a great investment for the soccer community and that there is no intention of this being an exclusive Midland-use situation.
“We do not want to make enemies,” Gillespie said. “We want to be good neighbors.”
Kim Brown, soccer club board member, said the partnership between the soccer club and Midland isn’t an issue.
“We have worked with them in the past and will continue to work with them,” she said. “They’ve always been able to schedule games and practices. They’ve never been turned away from anything.”
At issue, she said, is verbiage within the proposed agreement between the city and the club.
The club wants to make sure it has priority usage rights. In the draft of the proposed 2020 agreement, which would extend for three years, the word “priority” is crossed out with red lines when referring to the soccer club’s scheduling.
“If said entity was to come in and then take those away from the soccer club or the other youth of Fremont — it feels like they’re almost taking over the complex, where they could use it for any sport. It doesn’t say soccer on a couple of these amendments. It just says Midland,” Kim Brown said.
Renee Brown said she was on the original committee that got the soccer complex built.
“We worked our tails off to get that,” she said. “We built that because the kids needed a place to play — the little ones.”
She said the complex was built for children, not for the college to take over the fields. Previously, younger kids were playing in unsafe places.
“We built this out here for every kid to have an opportunity to play, to be safe and now they’re coming in — and you’re going to take three fields from those kids,” Renee Brown said.
Jaroski said: “We’re not taking fields from anybody.”
“You’re going to have first priority,” Renee Brown said. “I can see it happening. You’ll have first priority over Field 5 and you’re going to use (Field) 4 and you’re going to use (Field) 3. The high school uses 4 and 5, the older kids use 3 also on a regular basis. I’m sorry I just don’t think this is the right thing to do. We’re taking away from those younger kids. The university already has fields.”
Kim Brown asked why the $60,000 couldn’t be used to make improvements to a practice and former football field behind Midland.
She noted that the reason the current soccer fields are in good shape is because they’re not overused and added that the club wouldn’t be reimbursed for painting at the site.
Chrissy Pitterson, another meeting attendee, also asked about the practice field at Midland.
“Is there no other space that can be used to build this field? Is Field 5 the only spot or is the practice field, is that an option, where Midland could invest and develop that area?” Pitterson asked.
Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, mentioned a couple areas that could be developed.
One would be north of Fremont Middle School, which the city has irrigation on a field with the thought of creating soccer fields there. There is some area by Splash Station.
“But as far as being able to play a game there tomorrow or start our season in two weeks, that’s not an option,” Koski said. “It takes a while to build up good turf and we do have ground squirrel issues out at Johnson and that’s a never-ending fight. We’ve got a mole issue at Christensen Field.”
Pitterson shared another thought.
“My main concern is that a for-profit university that could develop somewhere else is instead choosing an area that a non-profit youth sports organization is currently using and has already developed, because of all the time and work the soccer club has already put into it. To me that doesn’t seem right. If Midland has the opportunity and has the venue and resources to build somewhere else that would be preferable,” Pitterson said.
Kim Brown also pointed out the economic background of kids in the local soccer program.
“We not $1,000 a kid,” she said. “Our average is $175 a season. Fifty percent of our kids are scholarship as it is.”
When asked why Heedum Field couldn’t be used, Jarosik said the biggest reason involves the regulation size of the field.
“When we qualified for the national tournament as a host site on the women’s side this year, Heedum does not fit the requirements to host a national tournament field,” Jarosik said. “As a result, now we’re having to move our home site out of town.”
Jarosik talked about the benefits of soccer club and high school kids being able to watch a national tournament and being exposed to a level of soccer they haven’t seen.
Kim Brown mentioned the possibility of Midland hosting a camp for free or $10 per person.
“If you want to bring a program out to our complex and develop a relationship that’s beneficial for both of us, we’d be more than willing to do that,” Brown said.
Jarosik also wondered aloud why that couldn’t be done.
Koski pointed out that the agreement is still a draft.
“If there’s things all entities can agree on, of course, we’ll make changes,” she said, noting that the previous agreement has expired.
She also said operator (soccer club) fees went from $1,035 a year to $1. That’s on top of the city spending $25,000 for maintenance items that the soccer club doesn’t pay for.
“We try to be as helpful as we can,” Koski said.
