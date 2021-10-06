Park board members disapprove of planned library move to auditorium

Schwanke said Christensen Field is getting booked up for events.

Eairleywine made a comparison with plans by Fremont Public Schools to renovate some buildings in the district.

“They are making a plan to use the building, while construction is going on and those are kids that you’re moving around, not books,” Eairleywine said. “Is there not another way to handle that where they can stay in the library, while the construction’s going on and, maybe, utilize a certain day for books and the next day is technology day?”

Giese mentioned a former Dodge County supervisor, who said the courthouse wasn’t closed when the judicial center was built. She said the hospital didn’t close when it was adding on.

Paden asked if the library would be paying for the auditorium space.

Schwanke said this would be a non-paid rental to help with the transition.

“We all work together in our town here and that’s good,” Paden said. “They should get a discounted rate, but it shouldn’t be free. They wouldn’t let us have the library for a park and rec kid day. They wouldn’t close down for that.”