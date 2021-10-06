Park board members disapprove of planned library move to auditorium

Members of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Advisory Board intend to draft a memo to the city administration with their objections to plans to move the library to the Fremont City Auditorium during library expansion construction.
Parks board members talked about their disapproval and the memo when they met Monday night. Board chairman Dan Moran and member Dian Hillis were not at the meeting.
Fundraising is underway for a $9.4 million library expansion that would add technology-equipped meeting rooms, separate adult, teen and kid areas and space for entertainment and educational events.
Other plans include updating existing elevators and infrastructure to make the building easily accessible.
In a September Tribune article, Keene Memorial Library Director Laura England-Biggs said the parks department agreed to cut off reservations after June 22, 2022, so the library could assume space in the city auditorium through the end of the library’s construction project.
England-Biggs said moving out of the library building during the expansion drops the estimated project time from 16 to 18 months to 13 or 14. It provides a cost saving and reduces danger to staff and patrons, who’d be coming in and out of a construction zone, she said.
“That was a really big step and Linda (McClain, expansion project committee member) and I have talked and feel like that’s a really big sign of the city’s commitment to this project,” England-Biggs said.
During the parks and recreation advisory board meeting, member Wendy Eairleywine said the members weren’t sought for their input.
“I have a real problem with that,” Eairleywine said.
Recreation superintendent Nate Schwanke told the Tribune that city offices came to an agreement to move the library to the city auditorium during a major portion of the library expansion project.
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton also told the Tribune it was a joint decision.
Newton said moving the library to the auditorium during the library’s renovation and expansion project saves an estimated $500,000 in the construction contract.
“It saves taxpayers a lot of money,” Newton said. “It’s the best decision and there are other options (for rentals) available than the city auditorium.”
During the parks and recreation meeting, Schwanke told board members the main banquet hall area would be used for the circulation area for books. One meeting room would be used for a computer lab and another for offices.
“I have a real problem with the wear and tear of them moving in here and the missing income we would have from it,” Eairleywine said.
Connie Giese, board vice chairman, stressed the loss of income from the weekends of lost auditorium rental fees and the loss of word-of-mouth referrals from people who attended events at the auditorium.
“We’re also not going to bring in the out-of-towners for weddings to stay at the hotels and eat at our restaurants,” Parks board member Aaron Paden said.
Eairleywine also questioned what a proposal for a grant to help renovate the city auditorium stated about that building’s intended use — and if it would not be met due to this move.
The historic Fremont City Auditorium underwent a $3.87 million renovation project which included a new roof, heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, refurbished main area with technology, new meeting spaces and entries and exits that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible.
A grand reopening for the renovated building took place in April.
The city auditorium project was funded through city reserves, a voter-approved $2 million bond issue and a grant.
Eairleywine is requesting a copy of the grant.
“I think we need to look at that,” she said. “If we’re not utilizing it for what the grant was for—that’s just wrong.”
She also pointed out the $2 million bond issue.
“What have we told the people paying taxes that it was being used for?” Eairleywine said.
Paden said, “It was renovated on the prerequisite that they’d be able to rent it as a city event center.”
Schwanke said Christensen Field is getting booked up for events.
Eairleywine made a comparison with plans by Fremont Public Schools to renovate some buildings in the district.
“They are making a plan to use the building, while construction is going on and those are kids that you’re moving around, not books,” Eairleywine said. “Is there not another way to handle that where they can stay in the library, while the construction’s going on and, maybe, utilize a certain day for books and the next day is technology day?”
Giese mentioned a former Dodge County supervisor, who said the courthouse wasn’t closed when the judicial center was built. She said the hospital didn’t close when it was adding on.
Paden asked if the library would be paying for the auditorium space.
Schwanke said this would be a non-paid rental to help with the transition.
“We all work together in our town here and that’s good,” Paden said. “They should get a discounted rate, but it shouldn’t be free. They wouldn’t let us have the library for a park and rec kid day. They wouldn’t close down for that.”
Paden said he loves the library and his kids go there, but it’s the job of the parks board to look out for the parks and recreation department, which includes the newly renovated city auditorium.
“I’m very happy to help the library, but an open checkbook, an open door for as long as they see fit until it works for them should not be the answer,” he said.
Paden asked if the library would pay the utility bill to use the auditorium.
Schwanke said the library would pay for the utilities and maintenance.
Giese wondered what options besides the city auditorium were considered.
“We didn’t renovate this building and set it up and put everything into here for them to come in and (say) ‘We’re just going to borrow it for a year,’” she said.
Giese suggested a memo of objections from whichever board members want to sign it.
In other business, Schwanke said a facilities maintenance supervisor has left and the department is looking to see what that position will entail in the future.
Plans are to build a new boat ramp at the west end of Hormel Park. The project is expected to start in the spring.
The previous boat ramp was washed out in the flood of 2019, Schwanke said.
Northern Natural Gas Company will remove concrete pilings and metal sheeting in the Platte River just south of the park. After that concludes, plans are to take bids for construction of the new ramp.
Schwanke also said the heated sidewalks in front of the Fremont Friendship Center and Christensen Field are ready for winter. The heated sidewalks will melt ice to make it safer for patrons of the center and Christensen Field.
He said Friendship Center attendance is growing and that manager Laurie Harms indicated there were a couple Wednesdays when the center offered special entertainment and more than 100 people attended.
“It’s crazy how fast they’ve grown,” Schwanke said, adding that he went out one Wednesday and 40 people were line dancing. “It’s just awesome to see. We’re gaining younger and newer members, people that want to be a part and help others out. It’s been great.”
Board members approved a request by Girl Scouts, who plan to host a Color Run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 on the paved path around Johnson Lake.
The next parks and recreation department meeting starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 in the city auditorium, 925 N. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public.