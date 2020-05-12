Park projects in progress

The board approved a motion to support the project and forward it to the city council for final approval once Cunningham has a design, plans, funds, and a plan for perpetual upkeep.

On Monday, Cunningham told the Tribune he estimates the cost to be between $10,000 and $12,000 and said he’s confident he can raise the funds for the project.

In other business, Koski said a volunteer group worked to clean up the area from the bridge at Hormel Park to Big Island Road.

“They did a tremendous job while following social distancing,” she said.

The group pulled debris such as mattresses, tires and a swing set out of trees along this stretch of roads and trails.

Fremonter Rowan Mitchell, who has a contract with AmeriCorps, organized two separate cleanups of the trail inside Hormel Park. He also observed social distancing rules and his volunteers used loppers to cut back branches and pushed logs back off of the trail. The city provided yard dumpsters for debris.

“The work provided by all of these volunteers is greatly appreciated and the area looks much better,” Koski said.

Seasonal staff has reported to the parks shop and Ridge Cemetery.