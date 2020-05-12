Park projects in progress

From cleanup work to the prospect of a floating fountain, many Fremont Parks and Recreation Department projects continue to flourish.
Kim Koski, the parks and recreation department director, provided updates during a recent parks board meeting.
During the meeting, the board unanimously approved a request for use of city property for the annual John C. Fremont Days festival.
The request moves forward to the Fremont City Council for final approval with the stipulation that all Directed Health Measures have been lifted by this time, Koski said.
JCF Days President Don Cunningham is hopeful the event will take place and said a festival board meeting is set for May 18.
Regarding a different endeavor, Cunningham said he talked about the possibility of adding a floating fountain to Johnson Lake on the east side of Fremont. He explained how adding a floating three-tiered fountain with LED lights at the lake would enhance the entrance to Fremont.
Cunningham said he’s conducting research with various vendors.
During the meeting, Cunningham estimated the cost to be between $5,000 and $7,000.
Koski told the Tribune that the board supports Cunningham’s idea, which is in the discussion phase.
The board approved a motion to support the project and forward it to the city council for final approval once Cunningham has a design, plans, funds, and a plan for perpetual upkeep.
On Monday, Cunningham told the Tribune he estimates the cost to be between $10,000 and $12,000 and said he’s confident he can raise the funds for the project.
In other business, Koski said a volunteer group worked to clean up the area from the bridge at Hormel Park to Big Island Road.
“They did a tremendous job while following social distancing,” she said.
The group pulled debris such as mattresses, tires and a swing set out of trees along this stretch of roads and trails.
Fremonter Rowan Mitchell, who has a contract with AmeriCorps, organized two separate cleanups of the trail inside Hormel Park. He also observed social distancing rules and his volunteers used loppers to cut back branches and pushed logs back off of the trail. The city provided yard dumpsters for debris.
“The work provided by all of these volunteers is greatly appreciated and the area looks much better,” Koski said.
Seasonal staff has reported to the parks shop and Ridge Cemetery.
“They are busy mowing, painting, doing garbage runs through the parks and at facilities so things are getting busy on the parks and cemetery side,” Koski said. “Tree crew is constantly busy with removals and tree calls so they are busy, too.”
Each summer, the parks and recreation department offers a variety of summer programming for children.
Recreation Superintendent Nate Schwanke said in his report that summer program registration deadlines have been extended. He said registration numbers have been extremely low.
“We are doing as much as we can right now and waiting for updated Directed Health Measures so we know where we go next,” Koski told the Tribune. “As I’ve talked with friends and colleagues across the state the last few weeks, everyone is in the same boat. Everyone is hoping for some sort of summer, but right now we just don’t know what that is.”
Koski outlined progress being made on several parks and recreation department projects, which include:
Fremont City Auditorium renovation.
- The project is on schedule with a September 2020 completion date. The $2.7 million project includes new ADA accessible main floor restrooms, a new roof, updated kitchen, fire sprinkler installation, new storm windows and plumbing, heating and air conditioning systems. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Fremont Friendship Center Radiant Heat Project.
- Piping is being installed under the sidewalk. The heat prevents ice and snow from building up on the sidewalk’s surface. “When temperatures drop, heated water and antifreeze are pumped through tubing underneath the sidewalk which melts any snow or ice that collects on the sidewalk,” Koski said.
Koski said playgrounds in the parks remain closed. Athletic fields are “use at your own risk” as long as social distancing is taking place.
The next meeting is planned for 7 p.m. June 2 in the meeting room at Christensen Field. Zoom teleconferences have been taking place in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
