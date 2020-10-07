Parks and recreation board eyes agreement

Bergan willingly moved out to the Johnson Park area.

“It was quite a move,” Koski said. “We moved the goal posts, which was not an easy task. They had to be cut up and then welded back together and put back in the ground about 6 feet down.”

Koski said the city irrigated a field and Bergan put some money into a field with reseeding and other work.

“Greenspace is at a premium these days and trying to find a place to practice, a place to call home — that is the intent of this user’s agreement,” Koski said.

Bergan will have priority use of the space for the length of the agreement.

Koski said the difference between the $250 that Bergan would pay and the $1,300 that Fremont Soccer Club pays is because the soccer club uses ground for fall and spring seasons and has summer activities on it as well.

By contrast, Bergan’s primary use is August, September, October and into November and maybe some summer camps.

“It’s not used 12 months out of the year, that’s why we agreed on the $250 per year,” Koski said.