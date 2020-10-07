Parks and recreation board eyes agreement

If approved by the Fremont City Council, a local school system will have a user agreement for some space at Johnson Park.
Members of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department’s advisory board gave their approval for an agreement between the city and Archbishop Bergan Junior-Senior High School for use of the green space, north of Fremont Middle School.
The request will go before the city council when it meets Oct. 13.
Under the proposed agreement, the city of Fremont will receive $250 a year in rental fees. The user agreement would be in effect for five years. It would terminate on Dec. 31, 2024.
Kim Koski, parks and recreation department director, talked about the agreement when the advisory board met Monday night.
In her recommendation to the board, Koski stated that Bergan would use the space for football camps, practices and games.
Koski said Bergan has been displaced in the past. At one time, Bergan practiced in an open area north of Heedum Field.
“Midland decided — once they leased Heedum from the city — that it would be nice to have that area north for their track program, because they were hosting a conference meet within two months and they really wanted that space,” she said.
Bergan willingly moved out to the Johnson Park area.
“It was quite a move,” Koski said. “We moved the goal posts, which was not an easy task. They had to be cut up and then welded back together and put back in the ground about 6 feet down.”
Koski said the city irrigated a field and Bergan put some money into a field with reseeding and other work.
“Greenspace is at a premium these days and trying to find a place to practice, a place to call home — that is the intent of this user’s agreement,” Koski said.
Bergan will have priority use of the space for the length of the agreement.
Koski said the difference between the $250 that Bergan would pay and the $1,300 that Fremont Soccer Club pays is because the soccer club uses ground for fall and spring seasons and has summer activities on it as well.
By contrast, Bergan’s primary use is August, September, October and into November and maybe some summer camps.
“It’s not used 12 months out of the year, that’s why we agreed on the $250 per year,” Koski said.
Bergan uses the space for varsity practices and summer camps, junior varsity practices, camps and games, and middle school and youth league practices and games.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Principal Dan Koenig also said improvements have been made to the green space. Koenig said the school owns a storage shed, which he said hopefully adds to the property as well.
In her director’s report, Koski talked about progress on the $2.7 million renovation project at the historic Fremont City Auditorium.
New windows are being installed.
“Hopefully, the windows will be in by the end of October,” Koski said. “There’s between 65 to 70 windows of various sizes on all sides of the building that will be replaced.”
Plans are to put in new doors as well.
An open house for the facility is planned in the future.
Koski said hopefully the board’s next meeting will be in the refurbished auditorium on Nov. 2. Plans are to use it as a polling place on Nov. 3.
She also said an arts and crafts day for children may take place in the new auditorium during the winter break from school. A December wedding reception already is planned there.
Construction for the auditorium project began in June 2019.
The auditorium was originally dedicated in 1937 during the Great Depression. After decades of use, the auditorium needed upgrades.
Auditorium renovations include:
- A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
- A new roof.
- Main floor restrooms with handicap accessibility.
- A dividing wall that will transform the main area into two separate spaces.
- New meeting spaces.
- Added acoustical panels.
- ADA accessible entries and exits.
- A more cater-friendly kitchen.
- A fire sprinkler, something not previously installed because it was grandfathered in as the building was constructed before these automatic systems were required.
Koski also thanked board members who were able to attend the dedication of the new playground equipment at Johnson Park and lighted, floating fountain at Johnson Lake on Saturday.
The Fremont Kiwanis Club raised money for the projects. She commended Don Cunningham, past president, for his work.
“It is a tremendous playground and fountain. They are great additions to that area,” Koski said. “Anytime you drive by, there’s moms walking around the lake and the kids are playing and it’s really neat to see.”
In other business, vice chairman Connie Giese, who also serves on the Ridge Cemetery Association board, talked about work at the city-owned cemetery.
Giese said a bad storm in August resulted in the loss of a tree at the cemetery and that eight to 10 truckloads of fallen branches were taken out of it.
A balancing rock, which weighs more than a ton, fell over after it was slightly sideswiped by a mower. No one was injured. A rod inside of the rock had rusted. A new stainless steel rod will be put into place. The balancing rock is set to be repaired this week.
