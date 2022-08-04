Parks and recreation department in full summer swing, looks to future

New software can make it easier to register for a Fremont Parks and Recreation program or rent a facility.

Nick Hansen, parks and recreation director, said the hope is to have CivicRec, an integrated Cloud-based software, available for use in October.

Hansen talked about the new online activity software during a recent Fremont Parks and Recreation advisory board meeting.

With the click of a button people can use this software — at their convenience, day or night — to rent facilities such as Christensen Field or a park shelter online instead of having to go to the parks and recreation office.

People also could obtain a swimming pool membership or register for recreational activities or adaptive recreation activities. They could even purchase a cemetery plot.

Besides the convenience of online access for users, the new software also is expected to save staff time.

Hansen said the software is expected to cost about $15,000 and is in the parks department budget. He also said the parks department received a $7,500 grant from the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau toward the project.

In other business, Hansen said M and E Repairs of South Sioux City will go to about seven parks to repair cracks, punctured and melted holes and scratched in graffiti in plastic playground equipment.

Hansen said the parks department applied for 10 free trees through the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum. Friends of Fremont Parks also applied for an additional 10 free trees.

Targeted areas where the trees would be planted, if received, include: Clemmons, Van Anda and Ronin parks and the right-of-way on North Platte Avenue.

“We don’t know what specific type of tree it is, but it’s native to Nebraska,” Hansen said.

Hansen said Keene Memorial Library is moving materials from its facility to its temporary location in Fremont City Auditorium, where it will reopen to patrons in mid-September. The library closed Aug. 1 at its Broad Street location as it begins the moving process.

The library will undergo a $9.4 million expansion and remodeling project. Friends of Keene Memorial Library, a nonprofit group, has been raising funds for the project.

Hansen said the parks and recreation department has been coordinating with different organizations that might have wanted to have an event or meeting in the city auditorium to make sure they have those spots.

“Christensen Field is still available, but is filling up pretty fast,” Hansen said.

Hansen said the compressor came in for the machine that creates waves at Splash Station and the machine is working. Board members learned at a previous meeting that the wave machine has been in operation since Splash Station opened 15 years ago.

The next meeting of the parks and recreation department advisory board will start at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, in the second floor conference room in the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Meetings are open to the public.