The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department is getting ready for the winter.
Members of the park board recently heard about several of the department’s activities when the group met Tuesday night.
Kim Koski, parks and recreation department director, provided updates on various projects which include:
John C. Fremont City Park splash pad project
- — Koski said since the project is expected to cost more than $30,000, there must be a formal bid process for the work.
A Request for Proposal (RFP) has gone out. An RFP is a document that announces and provides project details and seeks bids from contractors who will help complete it. Bids are due Nov. 27.
She requested a completion date of Memorial Day in 2020.
“We’re going to mimic the old fountain look,” Koski said. “I gave some options of what we wanted to see. We want to see a big doughnut spray in the middle and as an alternate bid, we asked for continual recycling of the water.”
The plan is to have the splash pad looking like a fountain to people passing by the park on Broad Street.
But if children want to play in it, they can activate it and there will be geysers, gushers and jet streams. The pad will be flush with the ground.
“We had alternates of some LED lighting, so hopefully we can light it up for after-hour use to make it look like a fountain as well,” she said.
Alternates are additional items of work that may be awarded as part of the contract if the bids come within the budget specified in the contract.
“We’re excited about that project,” Koski said.
Johnson Park playground
- — the Fremont Noon Kiwanis Club has been working to raise funds for playground equipment for this park in Fremont.
The project is designed to provide a playground on the east side of the city. The playground will be inclusive — meaning children of all abilities will be able to use it.
Koski talked with Don Cunningham, Kiwanis Club executive board member. She said the group is close to its fund-raising goal for equipment installation.
“We’re hoping for getting that installed and operational in the spring,” Koski said. “We actually have the equipment in storage right now and so it’s a matter of raising the funds they need for installation. It’s going to be a great playground once it is installed.”
City park weatherization
- — Koski said weatherization of the city’s parks, which involves restrooms and irrigation, has been finished.
“That process is quite extensive but we got it done before we got a good, hard freeze,” Koski said.
Park restrooms are closed for the season.
Parks and Recreation Department Craft Show
- — The show is set for Dec. 7 at Christensen Field. Admission is $1 per person.
Proceeds are used to provide Fremont Friendship Center entertainment. Friendship center attendees man the front door during the show. The city receives revenue from table rental by vendors.
Fremont Community Garden
- — Koski said the gardens on West Linden Avenue have been cleaned up and snow fence put in place. This was the first year where gardeners were charged a deposit equal to their garden space.
“These are the cleanest the gardens have looked in a long time,” she said.
Letters have been sent to gardeners to determine if they want their same spot.
“We’ve already probably had 15 or 20 (letters) turned in. They’re excited already for next year,” she said.
The gardeners won’t have to pay their deposit again, just the fee for 2020.
Christmas decorations
- — These will go up after flags flown for Veterans Day are taken down. The decorations are in storage.
In other business, Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent, said he’s waiting on confirmations on dates for youth activities for fall and the Christmas break. He hopes to have five free skates at Sidner Ice Arena and a movie and a couple days for bowling. In the past, there has been an open gym time, but that won’t take place this year due to renovations taking place at Fremont City Auditorium.