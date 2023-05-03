Public transportation was a major issue of discussion when the Fremont Parks and Recreation Board met recently.

The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will stop providing transportation to the Fremont Friendship Center on June 30, when ENOA’s grant funding ends. The city’s parks and recreation department oversees programming for the friendship center.

On Tuesday, Nick Hansen, parks and recreation director, told the Tribune that community members gathered for an April meeting to discuss possibilities of offering public transportation for the entire city.

“Parks and rec was asked if we could take it on — to start it off,” Hansen said.

Hansen believes the parks department was asked to assume the project, in part, because of the loss of ENOA’s transportation to the center.

The idea for public transportation is still being reviewed.

Hansen said there will need to be a public notice for a meeting — that would be open to the public — regarding the possibility of public transportation. A plan would need to go to the city council for review and possible approval.

Much work would need to be done to provide transportation that could be open to people of all ages.

Staff would need to be hired and policies and procedures established. Hansen noted the challenges of trying to find staff. The department is gathering information.

“We’re reaching out to other towns that have public transportation,” Hansen said. “We’re reaching out to NDOT (Nebraska Department of Transportation) and ENOA to see what we need to try to get everything up and running.”

Hansen briefed board members on the public transportation endeavor when they met Monday night. He pointed out that details haven’t been worked out.

He said the endeavor would start small with perhaps only a couple of vans, which only would take people to places in Fremont at this time.

Hansen said riders would need to call maybe 24 or 48 hours in advance.

“We’re still in the early stages of those conversations,” added Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent.

Board member Dian Christensen Hillis asked if the parks department would have a permanent driver for this.

“We’re still working on that,” Hansen said, noting that a job description would need to be made available to the public and drivers hired. “That’s our biggest concern is getting the drivers there.”

Board member Aaron Paden asked how the parks department became involved.

“That’s great that someone’s stepped up to do this, but how did parks and rec end up being the cab driver?” he wondered.

Other members said the City of Fremont formerly operated a bus route—which ended—and believe the parks department was asked to become involved because of the end of ENOA’s transportation services to the friendship center.

“We do need public transportation,” said Connie Giese, board vice chairman.

Paden agreed that the service is needed, but had questions.

“Are they giving you additional funding so you can buy vans and hire people?” Paden asked.

Hansen said yes.

“That’s good,” Paden said.

Christensen Hillis wondered about grant funding. Hansen said funding would come through the state and federal government.

Hansen noted the small start to the operation, adding that – down the road – administration and an actual dispatcher would be needed.

“How are we going to get to that point? That’s what we’re working on. That’s the hardest part,” Hansen said. “The biggest part is the scheduling. And the administration part of it is going to be the challenge.”

He noted other details that would be determined such as: what the charge would be to ride the van and what hours it would operate.

Hansen talked about future goals such as the public transportation becoming its own department.

In the meantime, Christensen Hillis talked about the importance of having transportation to the friendship center, which provides lunch and activities for individuals age 60 and over. She expressed concern of attendance dropping if transportation isn’t provided to the center.

In other business, Hansen talked about work taking place at Splash Station swimming pool and waterpark at 3809 E. Fremont Drive.

He told the Tribune that the Minnesota company TMI Coatings, Inc., painted slides at Splash Station. The parks department is looking to refurbishing the train feature, which has been at Splash Station since it opened in 2007.

Hansen said the train works, but has sustained wear and tear throughout the years. It needs to be repainted and its slides refurbished.

He said parks and rec crew members will look at boilers at Splash Station to see if they need to be replaced in the next couple of years.

Splash Station will be open to public on Memorial Day weekend.

Hansen also briefly mentioned department’s fee schedule.

During the previous parks board meeting, Hansen told the board about fee increases, pending council approval, for a local swim pool, Ridge Cemetery and city-owned building rentals.

For instance, a daily pass for Ronin Pool would increase from $4 to $5. A party rental for Splash Station would increase from $25 for two hours to $50 for three hours.

A grave opening/closing during the week at Ridge Cemetery would increase from $610 to $700.

One of the proposed changes for Christensen Field would be an increase of $650 to $850 per day to rent the main arena.

“We pay $615 for the main arena just to have them clean it,” Hansen told the board. “By the time we add the cleaning and utility service, we’re down with the loss of utilities, so we did increase it to $850.”

The fee schedule went before the Fremont City Council in April.

During that meeting, Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem talked about the increases.

Ganem went through numerous areas and cited what she thought were exorbitant increases ranging from 40% to more than 120% increases from last year.

“It just seems out of line a bit for some of these increases,” Ganem said, noting that the cost increases could impact families and residents on fixed incomes or who may not be able to afford the higher costs.

Hansen told the Tribune on Tuesday that while there are concerns when fees are increased, the majority of fees haven’t been increased for anywhere from three to seven years.

At the same time, the costs of labor and products have become more expensive throughout the years.

Hansen told the council he will explore some of their concerns related to cost increases.

The next board meeting will start at 7 p.m., Monday, June 5 in the second floor conference room in the Fremont City Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.

Fremont Tribune Reporter Jeff Forward contributed to this story.