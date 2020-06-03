Parks board hears fountain plans

Plans for a Johnson Lake fountain are flowing along.
At their Tuesday night meeting, members of the Fremont Parks and Recreation advisory board passed a motion to have Don Cunningham continue collecting more data on the floating fountain and meet with the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District.
He is to report back with his findings for final approval.
Cunningham is working on a project that would put a fountain in the lake on the city’s east side. He believes a fountain with LED lights would enhance the east entrance to Fremont.
“It’s a nice way to say ‘goodbye’ to people as they go into work in Omaha in the morning and it’s a nice ‘welcome home’ when they return,” he told the Tribune.
During the meeting, Cunningham said he talked with companies in three states and favors the Scott Aerator 3 fountain, which including colored lights, would cost $7,167. The fountain has a two-year warranty for the lights and a five-year warranty for the 3-horsepower engine.
Cunningham said the fountain can be purchased from the Wisconsin company Midwest Ponds.
He prefers this fountain over others, because it won’t have to be taken out of the lake before each winter and then later put back.
“Once you put it in the water, it will stay just fine and as the ice forms in, it collapses down. It doesn’t break and in the spring, it simply expands back and away you go again,” Cunningham said.
One of Cunningham’s concerns was the extra work a floating fountain could cause city parks workers if they had to remove and store it in the winter.
Cunningham said he doesn’t see the city as having to pay for any fountain costs.
He plans to attend a July teleconference meeting with the Lower Platte North NRD to discuss the possibility of that agency being a funding partner. Cunningham would need to find an additional group or individual to serve as a partner along with the NRD.
NRDs are agencies dedicated to the conservation and preservation of natural resources and a fountain could provide a considerable aeration benefit to the lake.
Cunningham said a large fountain will aerate the top 4 to 5 feet of a lake.
Johnson Lake spans more than 5 acres and is about 12- to 13-feet deep, Cunningham said.
“This Scott Aerator will shoot 50 feet in the air,” he said.
The larger the water drops from the fountain, the more surface area it can oxygenate and the deeper the drops go into the water.
“It’s a significant aeration benefit to the lake,” he said. “This is what’s called a static lake. There’s no inlet, no outlet. The water just sits there and that can, over time, prove to be problematic. Anything we can do to keep that water moving — it’s just a plus.”
Cunningham said the NRD hasn’t committed to the project, but is interested in it.
In further discussion, board members Dian Christensen Hillis and Aaron Paden and Connie Giese, vice chairman, all said they favored having a fountain that wouldn’t have to be removed.
“I would strongly lean to something that you do not have to take out and if there is a proven track record — somebody’s going to be able to reference this — I would go that way,” said Christensen Hillis, who’s had to take non-fountain aerators out of small lakes.
Board members talked about the possibility of damage occurring when the fountain is removed and transported to a storage facility.
Paden mentioned the time and money that could be saved by keeping the fountain in place as opposed to having to send someone to remove it each year. It also would save on storage costs.
“I have no idea where we would store it either, so I would recommend the one that stays in the water as well,” said Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department.
Cunningham said the unit would be made of stainless steel and needs a yearly cleaning.
Christensen Hillis said someone in an open-hull vessel, like a fishing boat, could go out, lift the device, clean it and put it back in place. She wondered about enlisting the assistance of someone who goes fishing at the lake and has a small vessel.
Koski wondered if the Fremont Fire Department’s scuba team could go underwater and clean the device.
“They’re always looking for training opportunities and they were just out there a couple weeks ago fishing a car out,” Koski noted.
Cunningham estimates it will cost between $150 to $180 a month to run the 3-horsepower fountain, depending how many hours and days it runs.
Koski wondered if the city could apply for a Keno grant or get help from the Friends of the Fremont Area Parks organization.
Christensen Hillis noted that having a maintenance reserve might be part of the fundraising.
“We need some money in an account where we could pay for the utilities and then maybe pay for annual maintenance on it,” Christensen Hillis said.
She also encouraged Cunningham to talk to the vendor about how long people are running the fountains and if they’re running them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Koski urged Cunningham to ask how running the fountain for longer periods of time would affect its lifespan.
Cunningham expressed his enthusiasm about what a fountain could do for the Johnson Lake area.
“This could just really make that area fly,” he said.
Board members shared their appreciation for Cunningham’s vision.
The next park board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 3.
