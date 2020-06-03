Parks board hears fountain plans

“It’s a significant aeration benefit to the lake,” he said. “This is what’s called a static lake. There’s no inlet, no outlet. The water just sits there and that can, over time, prove to be problematic. Anything we can do to keep that water moving — it’s just a plus.”

Cunningham said the NRD hasn’t committed to the project, but is interested in it.

In further discussion, board members Dian Christensen Hillis and Aaron Paden and Connie Giese, vice chairman, all said they favored having a fountain that wouldn’t have to be removed.

“I would strongly lean to something that you do not have to take out and if there is a proven track record — somebody’s going to be able to reference this — I would go that way,” said Christensen Hillis, who’s had to take non-fountain aerators out of small lakes.

Board members talked about the possibility of damage occurring when the fountain is removed and transported to a storage facility.

Paden mentioned the time and money that could be saved by keeping the fountain in place as opposed to having to send someone to remove it each year. It also would save on storage costs.