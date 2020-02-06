Renovations and retirements were discussed when the Fremont Parks and Recreation board met Tuesday night.
Kim Koski, parks and recreation director, said work continues on renovation of Fremont City Auditorium. The $2.7 million project is progressing.
Steel beams are in place in the main floor area and meeting rooms. Americans with Disability Act (ADA) ramps can be seen at all entrances.
Preparation work for the new roof has been completed. Roofers are just waiting for better weather and for the snow to melt on the existing roof. Hopefully that happened last weekend, she said, and the area won’t get any more snow.
“Everything is onsite, ready to go, and we’re just waiting for the weather to cooperate,” she said.
The renovation began in June 2019 and was expected to be completed by the end of September 2020, however, 17 days were added to that schedule due to the discovery of additional asbestos and its removal and more demolition.
Renovations include: luxury vinyl tile installed over the existing gym floor. A dividing wall will be installed to split the room into two spaces when needed.
Other renovations include: new ADA accessible main floor restrooms; an updated community room on the building’s west side; new east side meeting room; new roof; an updated and more cater-friendly kitchen; fire sprinkler installation; new storm windows, plumbing, heating and air conditioning systems, lights and a control panel, which can help the building be more energy efficient.
In May 2018, Fremonters passed a $2 million bond issue to restore the historic building. The city also budgeted $750,000 for the project and received a $1.125 million Civic and Community Center Financing Fund grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
The CCCFF grant is the largest grant ever awarded to the City of Fremont.
Koski also talked about updates occurring at the Fremont Friendship Center, where people ages 60 and over can participate in educational, recreational and social activities. It also provides a nutritional meal Monday to Friday for those over 60 for $3.50.
The center’s original tile floor has been removed and replaced with finished concrete. ADA updates have been made to the restrooms. Windows have been replaced. Ceramic tile walls have been added in restrooms and a hallway.
Bids are due by 11 a.m. Friday for an awning for the center’s front entrance. It will replicate the one at the adjoining Christensen Field multipurpose building, except it will be smaller. The friendship center’s awning will help keep entrance free of snow and ice.
Other projects remaining include ADA drinking fountains. Tile work is planned in the center’s kitchen.
Projects also include replacing the sidewalk that runs from east to west across the building’s front.
Existing sidewalks have some uneven spots which allow water to pool and in the winter it freezes causing potential slip hazards.
“We’re looking at a heated sidewalk out there, because we’re going to do some energy efficiencies in this building,” she said.
An energy efficiency study is in progress.
The city plans to run gas lines from the street to the sidewalk, and to entire building — Christensen Field main arena and the friendship center—and convert it from using electricity to gas power.
“After all of these projects are completed, we will evaluate what funds are left and go from there,” Koski said. “We have to have all of these projects completed by September.”
The city participates in the Community Development Block Grant Comprehensive Revitalization programs and received a $200,000 grant for ADA updates. The city is providing a $40,000 match to those funds.
It also has received in $107,000 CDBG funds for removal of architectural barriers that keep people with disabilities from getting goods and services at the friendship center. The city’s match is $7,750.
In other business, Koski talked about city workers who have or will retire. They include:
Cindy Lingle
- , park maintenance worker, who retired Jan. 17 after 41 years. She was responsible for all irrigation, winterizing and de-winterizing restrooms. “She was an expert painter and assisted with snow removal and anything else that needed to be done for the parks and recreation department,” Koski said.
Mike Kellner
- , park maintenance worker, who retired Jan. 31 after 41 years. Kellner was responsible for spraying in the parks and assisted with snow removal and other parks and recreation department duties as needed. His early career involved working on the tree crew and at Ridge Cemetery.
Dorothy Winter
- , senior office associate, who is retiring Friday after 43 years. She has handled scheduling rentals and overall day-to-day operations in the parks and rec department office. “Her knowledge of all the day-to-day operations will be greatly missed,” Koski said.
Regarding new playground equipment for Johnson Park, Koski said all funds have been raised for the project with installation planned in April.
Instead of having it installed right next to Splash Station — as initially planned — it will be closer to the park shelter. That location will be closer to park restrooms and the sun-shade shelter.
“It just made sense,” Koski said. “I think it was a great idea. That actually came from one of our employee meetings that we host every quarter.”
Also during the park board meeting, Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent, said applications are being accepted for staffers for summer activities.
He’s also finalizing data for the annual Summer Activity Guide, which provides information about the variety of programs offered through the parks and recreation department. The brochure will go out to the public in March.
The next board meeting is set at 7 p.m. March 3 with the location to be announced.