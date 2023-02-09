If funding comes through, the city may have money for new equipment to spruce up two local parks.

Fremont Parks and Recreation director Nick Hansen said he’s applied for a $918,000 federal grant from the Economic Development Administration’s tourism grant program.

Hansen said Angie Olson, executive assistant and grant coordinator for the city, helped the department apply for the grant.

Funds would be used for improvements to Wildwood and Hormel parks, both on the south end of Fremont. Wildwood Park, which is on Big Island Road, consists of about 40 acres. Hormel Park consists of 167 acres on Ridge Road, next to the Platte River.

If Fremont receives the grant, funds would be used to purchase equipment.

This equipment includes stump grinders, a compact wheel loader, a tracked aerial lift and a mulcher. Hansen said the equipment would be used to improve existing trails and form new ones in the parks.

Funds also would be used for trail signage for both parks and playground equipment for Wildwood.

He said this is a Qualified Census Tract grant, which can be used only for projects in areas the federal government specifies. Wildwood and Hormel meet those specifications.

Hansen said he and Olson sent the grant application last week. They anticipate learning in March if the department will receive the grant funds.

He hopes Fremont gets the grant, noting that only 11 cities in the state qualify for it.

The project would need to be completed by 2025.

Hansen spoke about the grant application during a recent parks and recreation advisory board meeting.

He passed out Geographic Information System (GIS) maps of the parks, which showed the locations of current trails and where new ones could be added.

“The biggest part of it comes down to the equipment,” Hansen told the board. “We need that equipment – especially like the loader and the mulcher – to be able to cut those new trails and restore our old trails.”

He said Wildwood trails that cross country runners use would be left natural. Wood chips would be put on other trails. Hansen also noted the importance of signage.

Hansen said they had quick turnaround time to apply for the grant, adding that an environmental assessment was needed.

He expressed appreciation for Olson’s assistance.

“She helped us a lot,” Hansen said. “I don’t think we would have been able to finish the grant by ourselves.”

“No, we wouldn’t have,” agreed Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent.

Hansen noted that it might be April or even June before they learn if Fremont will get grant funds.

“We’ll wait patiently,” Hansen said.

Hansen also talked about renovation of the bathhouse at Ronin Pool, which will include new lights, plumbing and painting.

He told park board members that crews are removing urinals and toilets. Electricians have updated the lights. The bathhouse now has LED lights.

“We have the masonry and plumbing and painting guys scheduled here in the next month and a half to hopefully finish that up,” he said, adding, “Our guys will be demoing our lockers and then we’ll put our new lockers in there also. That project is coming along quite well.”

The next park board meeting will start at 7 p.m. March 6 in the second floor conference room of the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.