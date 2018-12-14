The city of Fremont’s Parks and Recreation Department, along with Keep Fremont Beautiful will be establishing a free Christmas tree recycling site for residents beginning right after Christmas.
From Dec. 26 to Jan. 7, Christmas trees can be brought at any time to the Lenihan Building Parking Lot, between 9th and 10th Street on the east side of Broad Street. There is no cost to dropping off a tree.
The collected trees will ultimately be ground into chips that will be used as mulch in the Fremont Parks system, according to information provided by the city.
The collection is for real or live Christmas trees only, and residents are asked to remove all wire, stands, ornaments and plastic bags from the trees before recycling them.
The city of Fremont and Keep Fremont Beautiful host the event every year.
“It’s important to close that loop on recycling, otherwise we’re just filling our landfills rather than re-purposing items,” Hybl said.
Recycling Christmas trees can help extend their useful lives, Hybl said, by allowing them to take on a new purpose.
“If it’s at the end of its life cycle, why not chip it up and put it on other plants to help protect them from losing moisture during the summer months, and all of the other things that mulch will serve its purpose for?” she said.
“The city is providing this service to the residents to allow them to just drop it off at any time,” she added. “They will take care of loading up the Christmas trees and chipping them and then spreading that mulch ... it serves the residents and it serves the city parks.”