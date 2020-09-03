Parks department projects moving along

Koski said Cunningham is working with the vendor, Midwest Ponds, to have the fountain shipped to Fremont.

“Hopefully, it will ship either the end of this week or the first part of next week,” Koski said.

Earlier this summer, the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District voted to commit $5,000 to the project. NRDs are agencies dedicated to the preservation of natural resources and a fountain can provide a considerable aeration benefit to the lake, Cunningham said.

The Fremont Kiwanis Club has committed $1,000 to the project as well. Contributions came from other donors.

Cunningham said the floating fountain will have colored lights and believes it will enhance the east entrance to Fremont.

“We have a really nice east gateway to Fremont and this is really going to add to it. It’s going to make it come alive.”

