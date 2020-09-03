Parks department projects moving along

Johnson Park improvements are gaining ground.
Members of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department’s advisory board learned about these upgrades during their Tuesday night meeting. Improvements include new playground equipment for Johnson Park and a fountain for Johnson Lake.
Work on the Splash Pad at John C. Fremont City Park is flowing along and projects are proceeding at Fremont City Auditorium and Christensen Field.
Johnson Park playgroundDirt work has begun on the all-inclusive playground at Johnson Park on the east side of the city.
Dostal Construction is set to begin installing the equipment next week. The project should take between four to six weeks to complete, said Kim Koski, parks and recreation department director.
“Hopefully, we’ll get that done by the end of September,” Koski said. “That was another project that was pushed back because of COVID.”
Initially, it was planned that a crew of about 20 volunteers would help with the equipment installation under Dostal’s supervision, but Koski told the Fremont Tribune that Dostal instead chose to keep the crew among itself and will donate a good amount of labor for the project.
Koski said the playground was all privately funded and no city dollars were used for the project.
The Fremont Noon Kiwanis Club raised funds for the project, which Don Cunningham, executive board member, has estimated to cost about $206,000.
This playground will be inclusive — meaning children of all abilities will be able to use it.
Designed for kids ages 2 to 12, it will include features that children in wheelchairs will be able to access. A merry-go-round, which is low to the ground, will be accessible to all children. The area will have a special surface that’s easy to walk and use a wheelchair on.
Children will be able to walk up and play with some of the equipment’s interactive features. The playground also has a section for younger children ages 2 to 5.
Johnson Lake
floating fountainWork on a floating fountain for Johnson Lake is progressing.
The Fremont City Council approved the project last week.
Cunningham, who’s coordinating efforts to put a floating fountain in Johnson Park Lake, said during a previous parks board meeting that he estimated the entire project, including a sign, will cost approximately $9,500.
“This project is completely privately funded,” Koski told the Fremont Tribune. “No city dollars will be used for this project. Once installed, a donor has been secured to cover operational costs until 2023.”
Koski said Cunningham is working with the vendor, Midwest Ponds, to have the fountain shipped to Fremont.
“Hopefully, it will ship either the end of this week or the first part of next week,” Koski said.
Earlier this summer, the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District voted to commit $5,000 to the project. NRDs are agencies dedicated to the preservation of natural resources and a fountain can provide a considerable aeration benefit to the lake, Cunningham said.
The Fremont Kiwanis Club has committed $1,000 to the project as well. Contributions came from other donors.
Cunningham said the floating fountain will have colored lights and believes it will enhance the east entrance to Fremont.
“We have a really nice east gateway to Fremont and this is really going to add to it. It’s going to make it come alive.”
Splash Pad at JCF City ParkConcrete has been poured and LED lights have been installed in the concrete.
“We’re doing some plumbing now, connecting the actual splash pad to the water source,” Koski said. “Our guys (city employees) are going to do some dirt work and some sod and it will be ready to go. We’re hoping for a few more warmer days in September so we can actually have it operational.”
The total cost for the splash pad is $101,424.
Koski said the city’s Capital Improvement Plan had $90,000 budgeted for the splash pad.
The low bid came in at $85,300, which the city council approved.
LED lights were an alternate bid with an additional cost of $16,124. Cunningham raised additional funds from private donors to add the LEDs to the splash pad project.
Cunningham said the lights and water should help create a colorful display.
“Beads of water would become dancing orbs of color,” he said. “Evening streams would become lines of liquid light. The water feature would be a dramatic addition to our community’s recreational offerings.”
The 1,257-square-foot splash pad will be interactive and push 67 gallons of water per minute that will drain into a sanitary sewer. It will be activated through a foot activator that generally runs on a two-minute interval.
Clemmons Park Activity ShedThe activity shed project will go before the Fremont City Council for final approval on Sept. 8.
An activity shed will be stocked with items such as balls, jump ropes and other gear for use, free of charge, by the public in the park.
Fremonter Dennis Grace, chairman of the Dodge County Libertarian Party, said he got the idea for the shed after seeing one in Spearfish, South Dakota.
He proposed the project during the park board’s last meeting.
Grace said the Dodge County Libertarian party would maintain the shed, which would be supplied by donations of garage sale items.
The city’s legal team recently reviewed the idea and suggested adding signage such as: “Items must remain on site,” “No pet use,” “Return items when finished,” and “The city is not liable for injury during use.”
Fremont City Auditorium
Work is progressing on the $2.7 million renovation project at the historic Fremont City Auditorium. Koski anticipates an October completion date.
Koski said doors and hardware are being replaced. She hasn’t yet seen shop drawings for windows. Once approved, they will be ordered with delivery expected in four to five weeks and installation in another two to three weeks.
“I was given the go-ahead that we could use the meeting room for a polling place on November 3, so that was encouraging,” Koski said.
An open house will be scheduled once there is a firm completion date.
“If you haven’t driven by you really need to because it’s starting to look spiffy on the outside,” Koski told advisory board members.
Christensen Field/Fremont Friendship Center
Concrete pouring started Wednesday for new, heated sidewalks at Christensen Field and the Fremont Friendship Center. Tubing for radiant heat has been installed.
Koski previously explained that heat prevents ice and snow from building up on the sidewalk’s surface.
“When temperatures drop, heated water and antifreeze are pumped through tubing underneath the sidewalk which melts any snow or ice that collects on the sidewalk,” Koski said.
Koski said work has begun at the east end of the building, because a wedding reception is set for Saturday.
“We want the bride to be able to come in the front door,” Koski said.
Concrete work will proceed westward to the friendship center.
In other business, an item regarding a Midland University proposal for improvements to Field 5 at the Christensen Field Soccer Complex was removed at the university’s request. The city has a user agreement with the Fremont Soccer Club through 2023. The FSC works with Midland and Fremont High School to set up practice and game schedules at the soccer complex.
The park board’s next meeting will start at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. Plans are to have the group gather in a Christensen Field meeting room.
“Hopefully, in November we’ll be back in the auditorium,” Koski said.
