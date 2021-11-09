Parks, library board discuss temporary relocation

Keene Memorial Library staff and materials are expected to move into Fremont City Auditorium temporarily starting this summer, and members of the Fremont Parks and Recreation advisory board got an apology on Monday night for not being informed about the plan until after the relocation decision was made.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg led a joint meeting between the library and parks advisory boards in the city council chambers.

Parks board members expressed frustration about not being part of the decision-making process in the plan to temporarily relocate the library into the newly renovated city auditorium.

They stressed concerns about revenue loss to the auditorium due to not being able to rent space for events during the library’s expansion project, expected to take at least 14 months.

Parks board members wondered what other locations had been explored or why library staff and materials couldn’t stay in that facility during construction and renovation, while a library official provided a list of possible relocation spaces, which ultimately proved unfeasible.

Joint meeting attendees learned how the frustration began for parks board members.

Parks board member Dian Christensen Hillis said the board learned during its August meeting that some events had been moved from the auditorium to Christensen Field to accommodate a potential relocation.

Wendy Eairleywine, parks board member, said the board was “blindsighted” in October with news that the relocation was, in fact, going to occur.

“We have this new facility that our former director (the late Kim Koski) put her heart and soul into,” Eairleywine said, referring to the $3.87 million renovation of the historic city auditorium.

Eairleywine appreciates the plan to expand the library. Fundraising is underway for the $9.4 million project.

“I understand that this is a huge project,” Eairleywine said. “I’m really happy about the library. I just feel like that (auditorium) was the previous big project and it felt to us like it was being pulled out from under us and not being used for what we and the whole community assumed it would be used for.”

Connie Giese, parks board vice chairman, said besides the revenue loss while the auditorium can’t be rented out, it also stands to lose the word of mouth from groups that otherwise would have used it – and then recommended to others to rent as well.

Dan Moran, parks board chairman, stressed concern about fiscal consequences to hotels and restaurants that benefit when wedding receptions and other events take place at the auditorium.

Parks board members wondered if another location could be found.

“We’ve kind of been looking all over town,” said Laura England-Biggs, library director, distributing a list of investigated locations. “At pretty much every turn, we’ve been told it’s $6,000 a month and a five-year lease agreement, or it’s not available, or it’s going to cut off internet and WiFi to Christensen Field and the auditorium if we wire up the armory, because of the way the security works on the city network—and we don’t want to do that.

“But mostly we’ve been told places are not available.”

The list of researched options includes Fremont Public Schools Lenihan Gym, Fremont Mall and Nebraska National Guard Armory.

Lenihan Gym is used by the school system throughout the year as well as to store curriculum materials during the summer. It’s a secured building with limited access and Spellerberg was told it’s not available.

Two Fremont Mall locations weren’t available and a third may be leased by Midland University again.

The armory has no WiFi, no ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance, and no air conditioning. The building’s owner said work would need to be done to address basic shortfalls and it wouldn’t be done by Spring 2022 and indicated this option was off the table.

Fremont Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer emphasized the importance of having a library in a centralized location, especially in the summer when many kids ride their bikes to it.

“You don’t want kids riding across 23rd Street to get to the library out at the mall,” Wimer said. “The farther away from the central location you get, you have more distance on one side of the city or the other that the kids have to ride to get to the library.”

Eairleywine wondered if some materials were put into storage if the library could stay in a portion of the building during the project.

England-Biggs has said moving out of the library building during the expansion drops the estimated project time from 16 to 18 months to 13 or 14 for a cost savings of $500,000 on construction and labor costs.

A temporary relocation also would provide safer conditions for staff and patrons, inside and outside of the library.

“The safety of older patrons and children in a construction zone is a concern,” said Linda McClain, library board member.

Staying onsite also would involve noise for patrons and staff and dust that could damage books, materials and computers, along with a loss of program space during renovation.

“I personally don’t want to go to a quiet library and listen to somebody drill. I don’t think it’s right for children who go there to study to have a safe, quiet environment – that’s not quiet and safe. So I think it’s not doing justice to the public,” said Becky Pence, library board member.

Parks board members referred to other projects. Giese pointed out that people weren’t moved out for a year when the local hospital made an addition.

“When people add on to their houses, they don’t move out for a year while they’re doing it,” Giese said. “They work around it. Construction companies are very used to doing those things.”

Moran also expressed concern that even 14 to 16 months is getting close to the 1 ½ year mark – all time when the auditorium won’t be able to be rented out. Christensen Hillis shared concern about turning people away for that amount of time.

McClain said ideally ground would be broken in the spring for the library expansion. The east building would be demolished.

In other words, some site work could be done in April, May and June, while staff and materials are still in the building.

England-Biggs pointed out another option—closing the library for that 14- to 16-month period.

But she said that isn’t an option considering its service to the public.

“And you might lose your accreditation (with the Nebraska Library Commission), too,” said Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton. “We’d have to lay people off.”

McClain agreed the ball had been dropped as far as communication with the parks board and felt terrible about it.

“On behalf of all of us, sincerely we apologize,” McClain said with Library board chairman Tom Adamson readily agreeing.

McClain said the relocation came about during a meeting with a consulting firm for the project, “where the reality of keeping the library open during construction is very precarious. I think it was pretty much decided we would need to move out and then there was the added savings.”

She said $7 million of the $9.4 million has been raised or pledged.

In May 2018, voters previously approved a $2 million bond issue each for the city auditorium and the library. The library then would raise the rest of the money via grants and donations for its expansion.

The city budgeted $750,000 for the city auditorium renovation. In 2019, the auditorium also was awarded a $1.125 million grant from the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund from the state.

Newton said now the maximum that will be awarded in this next round of grants will be $750,000.

Other discussion involved care of the auditorium. Giese said she doesn’t want the new auditorium floors to be damaged. England-Biggs said the library is looking into different ways to put something like a layer in between the floor and bookshelves so the floor isn’t marred.

Spellerberg asked the parks board what they wanted to see moving forward in regard to communication.

“How do we move forward in a way that’s positive?” he asked.

Parks board members expressed a desire for more transparency and timely communication. Some wondered if smaller rooms in the auditorium could be made available before the library moves.

At this point, the auditorium is not taking reservations for events after June 22.

Spellerberg thanked England-Biggs, who became library director in May, for all of her work and Nate Schwanke, parks and recreation department superintendent, for his work. Schwanke has worked with the department and board since Koski’s death earlier this year.

Nick Hansen, the new director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, stressed the need for marketing for the city auditorium and shared a couple of ideas. He talked about the importance of departments helping each other.

“The communication wasn’t there,” Hansen said. “Moving forward the communication needs to be there.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.