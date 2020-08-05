Parks projects proceeding

Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, asked about vendor thoughts regarding the allowance of boats in the lake.

“You can have boats anywhere you want, because we’re going to anchor it down,” Cunningham said. “We have to anchor it 20 feet on each side. Now it’s going be 20 feet on four sides. There won’t be any lines up at all, it will all be down at the bottom.”

Koski also asked Cunningham if there was a chance of a boat, kayak or canoe getting hung up on it.

“The only way they’d do it is if they took a straight line and tried to hit the fountain,” Cunningham said.

In other business, the board voted to approve a project to put an activity shed with balls, Frisbees and other items in Clemmons Park, pending a discussion with the city attorney regarding any potential liability.

Fremonter Dennis Grace, chairman of the Dodge County Libertarian Party, said he got the idea for the shed after seeing one in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Grace spoke with the director of Spearfish's parks department and learned the shed was provided through donations of time, labor and supplies by residents and businesses.