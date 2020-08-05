Parks projects proceeding

Even amid a pandemic, parks projects are proceeding.
Don Cunningham, who’s coordinating efforts to put a floating fountain in Johnson Park Lake, said he has the needed donations.
Plans are to have the fountain installed during the week of Aug. 20 and Cunningham said Midwest Ponds, with whom he's been working, is excited about the project.
During a meeting of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Cunningham said the entire project, including a sign, is estimated to cost approximately $9,500.
Cunningham said $8,450 has been collected and he anticipates another $500 donation. He said that leaves about $500 left to raise, but he has an individual who plans to provide whatever remaining funds are needed.
“So we’re funded and we’re good to go,” Cunningham said.
The parks board voted to continue with the project and send it to the Fremont City Council for final approval.
In discussion before the vote, Cunningham said he plans to see if scuba divers will be able to help put the fountain in the water. He said it looks like the fountain will need to be anchored in four directions.
“We have enough wind in Nebraska and we have enough water out there that it’s going to have some waves to it,” Cunningham said.
Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, asked about vendor thoughts regarding the allowance of boats in the lake.
“You can have boats anywhere you want, because we’re going to anchor it down,” Cunningham said. “We have to anchor it 20 feet on each side. Now it’s going be 20 feet on four sides. There won’t be any lines up at all, it will all be down at the bottom.”
Koski also asked Cunningham if there was a chance of a boat, kayak or canoe getting hung up on it.
“The only way they’d do it is if they took a straight line and tried to hit the fountain,” Cunningham said.
In other business, the board voted to approve a project to put an activity shed with balls, Frisbees and other items in Clemmons Park, pending a discussion with the city attorney regarding any potential liability.
Fremonter Dennis Grace, chairman of the Dodge County Libertarian Party, said he got the idea for the shed after seeing one in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Grace spoke with the director of Spearfish's parks department and learned the shed was provided through donations of time, labor and supplies by residents and businesses.
Grace said the citizen, who proposed the Spearfish project, raised funds for her husband to build the shed and supplied it to the city for free. The city paid for the pouring of a concrete slab on which the shed sits, and the citizen restocks the shed as needed.
When he and his wife take their children to Clemmons Park in Fremont, Grace said they forget to bring items such as a volleyball or Frisbee.
An activity shed, used on an honors system, could provide these items, which visitors to the park could use for free.
Grace said the Dodge County Libertarian party would maintain the shed, which would be supplied by donations of garage sale items.
“The honors shed will provide parents and children with enough alternative activities to keep them busy for hours, improving their enjoyment of the park and their health,” he said. “Fremonters will understand that they are being trusted to do the right thing.”
While loss through damage or theft is expected, such things can be remedied quickly and easily, Grace said.
Grace said parks and leisure facilities are important for bringing people together, which can create stronger communities. He said a 9-year-old boy named Carter and his mother pick a park to clean each weekend and asked that the shed be dedicated to him and his group, called “Carter Cares.”
In a proposal to the city, Grace said the Libertarian Party has set aside $100 for the project. He anticipated the projected annual cost to maintain the shed would be about $200-$300.
“I love the idea,” said parks board member Aaron Paden, adding that he and his kids would enjoy this.
Paden also questioned if the city would be liable if one child hit another with a tennis racket from the shed. Koski said the city attorney would be contacted with these questions.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to approve a request for the “Buckets for Benefit,” a 3-point basketball shooting contest to benefit the Fremont community. The event is planned from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 15 in Van Anda Park in Fremont.
Dominic Bryant came before the board asking to have the event to provide donated food and hygiene products for the LifeHouse in Fremont. LifeHouse includes a homeless shelter, food pantry and thrift store and provides a variety of services for those in need.
Bryant said representatives from LifeHouse and the Fremont Area United Way are willing to attend the event to collect the donations.
Contest participants would make a small donation of canned and boxed food or hygiene items, such as deodorant and toothpaste, then they would have 60 seconds to make as many 3-pointers as they can.
Each shooter would bring his or her own basketball. Three or four volunteers, wearing personal protective equipment, will be able to rebound and pass the ball back to shooters.
Bryant also said plans are to have a teen from different churches in town compete. Each teen would try to make as many 3-pointers as possible, attempting to win the highest score for his or her church.
“I’m just asking for two hours to get into Van Anda Park to do that,” Bryant said before the board approved the request 4-0.
Regarding other projects, Koski said the Fremont City Auditorium renovation project is 90 percent complete and plans are to be finished in September.
Koski said windows needed to be replaced. Although plans originally called for cleaning and painting the windows, she said the contractor found the windows to be very brittle and wouldn’t allow the paint to stick.
The architect and contractor agreed new windows would be best, Koski said, and maintaining the building’s historical integrity was taken into account. Two bids were received and Chicago Lumber was the low bidder for $96,000.
“Even with this change order, we’re still $1 million under budget. That’s exciting,” Koski said, adding that the council unanimously approved the window replacement.
Koski said she’s noticed a night-and-day difference in the building she described as bright and cheery, adding that the historical aspect of the building has been maintained. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002.
The advisory board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 1.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.