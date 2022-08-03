 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patty Pansing Brooks campaigns in Fremont

Patty Pansing Brooks visits Fremont

 Courtesy photo

Patty Pansing Brooks went door to door, campaigning in Fremont on Wednesday for the 1st Congressional seat vacated by former Republican congressman Jeff Fortenberry. Republican Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk won the special congressional election in June. He and Pansing Brooks will square off again in November to serve a new two-year term beginning in January.

