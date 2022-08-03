Patty Pansing Brooks went door to door, campaigning in Fremont on Wednesday for the 1st Congressional seat vacated by former Republican congressman Jeff Fortenberry. Republican Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk won the special congressional election in June. He and Pansing Brooks will square off again in November to serve a new two-year term beginning in January.
editor's pick featured top story
Patty Pansing Brooks campaigns in Fremont
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Christopher R. Dvorak of Ames has submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk.
The Dodge County Republican Party met Monday evening, July 25, at the LA Fire Proof Door Company.
Nebraska's governor and attorney general have gone on the attack against a federal policy aimed at preventing discrimination in school lunch programs based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Numerous street projects and one involving a trail are set to start in August in Fremont.