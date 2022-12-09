Permissive exemption applications are due Dec. 31

Any eligible organization seeking continuation of property tax exemption must file a Statement of Reaffirmation of Tax Exemption Form 451A, on or before Dec. 31, 2022, in the county where the property is located.

Failure to file will result in the loss of any tax exempt status. Call the Dodge County Assessor’s Office at 402-727-3916 with questions or concerns.

If you do not receive Form 451A in the mail, it is available at the assessor’s office or online at 451A_Reaffirmation_of_Tax_Exemption.pdf (nebraska.gov).